A preliminary forecast by City of Monticello Administrator Terry Summers is that it may take until fiscal year 2025 for the city’s next balanced budget to emerge.
But he added that, in addition to the city having about $3 million in fund reserves as of Oct. 1, “equipment replacement, projects and services can be adjusted to eliminate any deficit spending.”
Summers reviewed the preliminary budget with the city council on Oct. 26, a document that has around a $137,000 general fund budget deficit as proposed. Lower deficits are also forecast through 2024 before a $115,000 surplus is predicted in 2025.
Revenue decreases due to the pandemic are the major cause for the projections. In the fiscal year that begins on Jan. 1, the city may receive $200,000 less in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax income, a source that is based on corporate profits.
As the economy continues to recover in 2021, sales tax revenues are also expected to drop.
A Truth-in-Taxation hearing is anticipated for Nov. 9, with budget approval slated for that council session or the meeting on Nov. 24.
Some road projects are still on the schedule, since those are funded by Motor Fuel Tax funds and not the general fund. Summers said he hopes the city can get to its Sage Drive renovation, one that has been delayed.
“The Sage Drive project includes William Street from Market Street to Independence Street. The preliminary engineering of $60,000 was included in the current FY 2020 Motor Fuel Tax budget, and construction (estimated to cost $660,000) is included in the fiscal year 2021 Motor Fuel Tax budget,” said Summers.
Family Aquatic Center pass holders will likely see a 6 to 7 percent increase in 2021 due to the state-mandated increase in minimum wage. If the budget is approved as proposed, both resident and non-resident individual passes would cost $10 more next year, while family pool passes would rise $25 for all purchasers.
“This is a direct result from the unfunded state mandate that increases minimum wage by $1 annually through 2025,” said Summers. The pool typically has a seasonal help crew of around 40 people each summer.
The 2021 budget proposal also includes:
– $5,000 for side mower/brush cutter rental for the public works department, which would be used to help clean trails and roadways;
– Dollars for outdoor movies to resume. There is usually no cost to the city overall, with the $2,000 in costs made up for by donations.
“We’ve never had to pay to show a movie,” said City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland.
– $35,000 less for the purchase of aluminum sulfate, which is used to reduce phosphorus levels at the waste water treatment plant. City officials felt $50,000 would be needed each year, but have found the new plant is accomplishing it with just $15,000 in “alum”.
– Other street projects funded by MFT funds that could include Fisler Road and Old Route 47.
Grant application
The council also approved an application for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant. If approved, it would be used for phase 10 of ongoing downtown enhancement and streetscape projects, including a pedestrian/bicycle pathway from W. Washington Street west of the railroad tracks to the North Park Street/West Railroad Street intersection under the elevated bridge.
If awarded, the program would reimburse 80 percent of project costs.
Police Chief John Carter told the council that 168.6 pounds of medicine were collected at a recent Drug Takeback effort.