DELAND — The 64th DeLand Homecoming Celebration is planned for Friday evening, Sept. 3 and all day Saturday, Sept. 4. Events will include:

Friday, Sept. 3

5 to 7 p.m. — DeLand Celebration Committee Taco Dinner

7 ti 10 p.m. — Friday Night Live Entertainment by 8 Up

Saturday, Sept. 4

8 to 10 a.m. — DeLand Fire Department Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast

9 a.m. — Parade lineup

9:30 a.m. — Parade judging

10 a.m. — Parade steps off

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Kids games by Willow Tree Missions and DeLand-Weldon Girl Scouts

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Donkey Calm by Hope Lives Ranch

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Crafts and product vendors

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Face Painting by Sweet Cheeks by Amanda

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Avanti’s Sandwich sales by D-W volleyball

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Barrel Train Rides

12 to 2 p.m. — Scovill Petting Zoo

12:30 p.m. — Kiddie Pedal Pull Registration

1 p.m. — Kiddie Pedal Pull

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Hourly Drawings for Kids and Adults (need not be present to win, but arrangements must be made to pick up prizes within sevent days)

1 p.m. — DeLand Fire Department Water Ball Tournament

2 to 5 p.m. — Car Show

5 to 7 p.m. — DeLand Legion Pork Chop Dinner

5 to 8 p.m. — Saturday Night Live Entertainment by Love Sign

7 p.m. — Grand Prize Drawings

