DELAND — The 64th DeLand Homecoming Celebration is planned for Friday evening, Sept. 3 and all day Saturday, Sept. 4. Events will include:
Friday, Sept. 3
5 to 7 p.m. — DeLand Celebration Committee Taco Dinner
7 ti 10 p.m. — Friday Night Live Entertainment by 8 Up
Saturday, Sept. 4
8 to 10 a.m. — DeLand Fire Department Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast
9 a.m. — Parade lineup
9:30 a.m. — Parade judging
10 a.m. — Parade steps off
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Kids games by Willow Tree Missions and DeLand-Weldon Girl Scouts
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Donkey Calm by Hope Lives Ranch
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Crafts and product vendors
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Face Painting by Sweet Cheeks by Amanda
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Avanti’s Sandwich sales by D-W volleyball
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Barrel Train Rides
12 to 2 p.m. — Scovill Petting Zoo
12:30 p.m. — Kiddie Pedal Pull Registration
1 p.m. — Kiddie Pedal Pull
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Hourly Drawings for Kids and Adults (need not be present to win, but arrangements must be made to pick up prizes within sevent days)
1 p.m. — DeLand Fire Department Water Ball Tournament
2 to 5 p.m. — Car Show
5 to 7 p.m. — DeLand Legion Pork Chop Dinner
5 to 8 p.m. — Saturday Night Live Entertainment by Love Sign
7 p.m. — Grand Prize Drawings