Back-to-school plan to be discussed
DELAND — The DeLand-Weldon school board will further discuss its back-to-school plan at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
The plan received input from several parents at the July 14 meeting, some who urged the district not to follow CDC guidelines for mandatory masking on buses.
School Superintendent Amanda Geary said the district attorney will be at the special meeting to answer questions if needed.
The tentative budget for 2021-22 is also on the agenda. It will need to be put on public review for 30 days prior to being considered in September.