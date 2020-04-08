The DeLand-Weldon school board voted recently to increase its high school graduation requirements from 24 to 26 credits.
Approved at its March 15 meeting, the increase aligns D-W with co-op partner Blue Ridge, and places it just under the 28 required at Monticello.
Superintendent Amanda Geary said it will also make it more difficult for students to graduate a full year early.
“Right now, a student could take eight credit bearing classes, no study halls, for three years and graduate as a junior. This does not seem right to us,” she said.
“This increases our academic expectations without making them unreasonable,” added Geary, who felt it would also enhance the image of the school district.
“We fear that D-W is looked at as a place where you ‘go if you need to graduate’ because of our low credit requirement. This is not an image or reality that we would like to portray,” said the school superintendent.
The increase will not apply to current high school students, but would become effective with the incoming freshmen of 2020-21.
“I think it’s great,” stated School Board President Jamie Dunn.
Senior trips
Board member Shannon Summers proposed pulling the weeklong annual senior trip away from staff supervision and into the hands of parents instead.
“I feel that, as a parent, I could do a whole lot better, and I feel like when the kids go on their trips, they don’t want school to go with them on those trips,” said Summers. “Talking to my kids (a junior in high school) and other kids, they feel like they’re still at school, since some teachers go with them on those trips.”
The senior trip is an extensive one. For example, this year students trekked to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Summers also felt that class sponsors should be eliminated.
Geary said that staff may be O.K. with parents taking over, although it would need to be negotiated with the teachers’ union. She saw positives if the trip was moved outside of the school year, most notably not needing to take staff members out of the classroom, and also that students in sports would not miss practices or games by going on the trip.
Board member Christy Knight had some reservations about switching from teacher to parent chaperones.
“I would ask, do I trust other parents to be the sponsors with my child on the trip?” said Knight. “I would more trust a school employee.”
No decision was made at the meeting.
Heartland tech
transportation
Geary said something needs to be done to ensure those driving themselves to classes at Heartland Technical Academy in Decatur attend sessions there, and get back on time.
“We have way too many kids coming in late,” she said. Some students drive, while others take a school bus to Decatur.
It was noted students typically arrive back near the end of a class period, and that it may make sense to dictate that Heartland Tech students be back for the start of the next class.
Geary responded, “I just need consistency.”
Board member Paige Trimble suggested repercussions for being tardy or skipping Heartland classes, such as possibly taking driving privileges away.
E-learning
After holding a required public hearing, the board approved its e-learning day program.
Geary said teachers had quickly gotten ready for e-learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down schools through at least April 30.
“Our teachers are ready,” she said, saying the plan notes that teachers will be available to students during e-learning days via Google Classroom, email and in some cases by text.
She noted there are enough devices for each student.
“We would use our e-learning days if we knew in advance, such as if we knew there was going to be snow tomorrow, we would send an e-learning packet home today,” said the superintendent.
Geary added that, while some school districts plan to send e-learning packets home at the beginning of the school year in case of emergencies, D-W felt waiting was more educationally sound.
“We want to make sure it is continuous, learning from what they learned the day before,” she said.
“Families will be notified of that e-learning day, just as they are notified of a school delay through school messenger, through the website and social media,” said Geary.
In other action, the board:
—approved the resignations of: Kathryn Rogers, second grade teacher; Andrea Lively as FACS sponsor; Cori Lueders, art teacher; and Jay Schatz as junior high volleyball and high school track coach.
—approved the hiring of John Yeakel as high school volleyball coach;
—approved renewal of the district’s Illinois High School Association membership;
—heard from Geary that 50 families took advantage of the meals prepared by staff during the school closure. She said the only tweak they will make is to ensure parents do not need to come into the cafeteria to pick up meals; and
—approved a two-year renewal of the School Resource Officer with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department. Shared with the Monticello, Bement and Cerro Gordo school districts, the cost for D-W will be about $11,200 per year.
“It is going well with Deputy (Lindsey) Bross,” said Geary.