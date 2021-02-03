The DeLand-Weldon school board voted on Jan. 27 to refinance $950,000 in borrowing in order to take advantage of historically low interest rates.
“We went from 5 percent to 2 percent (interest), and the district will earn, over eight years, $94,793,” said School Superintendent Amanda Geary.
The district will actually purchase those bonds, which allows it to both save interest on the cost side and earn interest as the bond holder. It is a relatively new method that was been used by school districts in recent years, including Monticello.
DeLand-Weldon has about $2.4 million in education and working cash fund reserves in order to purchase the bonds. The bonds are callable at any time, so if the district has a funding crunch it can sell the bonds to another investor.
The bonds – originally issued in 2014 – funded health, life and safety work on the DeLand-Weldon campus, which included installation of air conditioning, exterior brick repair and new windows.
Bonds taken out in 2019 for building work that included the installation of secure entries are not callable until 2027.
Also at its monthly board meeting:
–The district approved the school calendar for 2021-22. A staff inservice will start things off on Aug. 16, with students reporting Aug. 18. Spring break will be March 21-25, and the last day for student attendance will be May 25; and
–heard a report from the Piatt County Mental Health Center that showed the shared school therapist completed 70 individual counseling sessions in 15 days of service in DeLand-Weldon the first semester. A majority of concerns from students were in the area of anxiety and depression.