BEMENT — Bement school officials are hoping for mild fall and winter after finding out that delivery of the school’s new boiler is estimated to take five times longer than the originally four-week estimate.
“The boiler replacement project has been bitten by the COVID-19 bug,” Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said at the Aug. 11 school board meeting.
“The delivery time for the boiler went from four weeks to 20 weeks from the supplier due to shortages of materials and product.”
The main problem is the old boiler that heated the entire school campus has been dismantled and hauled away, meaning it could start to get chilly in school buildings in late October and November.
Options include renting a temporary boiler if needed, although that would add to the cost of the $300,000 project.
“Our contractor, Reliable Mechanical, has assured us that we will have heat when that time comes,” Greenwood said.
Temperatures in Piatt County range from 42 to 66 degrees in October and dip to between 32 and 51 degrees in November as winter approaches.
Mask mandates
Greenwood touched upon the mandate for staff and students to wear masks inside to start the school year. Although some have advocated bucking the mandate, she said attorneys have advised against it due to the consequences that could follow.
“This includes but is not limited to possible loss of your insurance carrier, losing recognition status through ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) which means that the school district couldn’t participate in extracurricular sports, possible civil and/or criminal litigations if someone becomes ill, or heaven forbid dies from COVID-19 acquired at a school or school-sponsored event,” Greenwood told the school board.
“We as a district will be constantly evaluating the mandates and recommendations if and when they change and communicate that to all stakeholders. We will continue to follow IDPH/CDC/ISBE guidance and provide updates as they happen.”
Enrollment projections down
Tentative enrollment for this fall is projected to be similar to 2020-21 at the middle school, but down at the elementary and high schools.
Pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade enrollment was 113 at the time of the board meeting, compared to 125 last year.
At the middle school, the 61 enrolled is one more than last year. At Bement High School, the total is currently 85, down from 91 in 2020-21.
In other action, the board:
—Hired Jim Clodfelter as prom co-sponsor and Julie Snyder as crossing guard;
—accepted the resignation of Brittany Taylor as middle school English/language arts teacher;
—heard from Middle/High School Principal Doug Kepley that three BHS students are enrolled in the dual credit Early College and Career Academy at Parkland College.
—was informed that no Bement students are enrolled in the Sangamon Valley CEO program this year. He said enrollment overall is down in the program that encompasses five area school districts: Four are taking part this year, compared to 12 in 2020-21;
—heard that staff institutes took place Monday and Tuesday, with students reporting for the first day of school on Wednesday of this week (Aug. 18);
—was informed a PreK-12 open house is tentatively scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; and
– heard from Greenwood that the startup of two new middle school sports – baseball and softball – has gone well.
“I’m very pleased with Christy (Sweet) and Doug’s (Kepley) navigation of the start of our middle school sports teams. Startups are a lot of work, and they are tackling every hiccup along the way with some positive solutions and proactive measures. They have collaborated very well together and kept me informed along the way.”
—Was presented with a tentative budget for 2021-22, which Greenwood said was balanced. It will be on display for review then voted on at the Sept. 15 board session.