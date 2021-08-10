MONTICELLO — With no apparent leads on hiring a new Emergency Management Agency director, interim EMA Director John Carter — who is also the Monticello Police Chief — said a deputy for the county EMA may be needed to handle some of the daytime duties he cannot be available for.
As an example, local health department official Mike Schroeder said someone would need to open the county emergency operations center during a mandatory test scheduled at the Exelon Nuclear Power Station in Clinton this fall.
“We will have a number of exercises, one being the Exelon nuclear power plant in November, and that takes place during the day,” Schroeder told the county board EMA committee on Aug. 5. “They do require participants in Piatt County to have the EOC open, available and ready. Piatt County is part of the exercise.”
Carter said if a deputy position was created, it would then make sense for him to shift to that area once a permanent EMA director is hired.
“If you hired a director, I wouldn’t mind stepping in as deputy and helping out in that role so that I wouldn’t have to do all of the main stuff. I could be there to support and help,” Carter said.
The committee did not indicate it had made any headway in hiring a replacement for Mike Holmes, who was dismissed in January. The committee agenda included an item to address the EMA director position, but committee Chairman Ray Spencer said there was no update.
The county has advertised at least three times for the opening but received only a few applications. It has been advertised as a part-time position.
Shared truck
Carter was asked if the current EMA truck could double as a county maintenance truck in the short term as the transmission has gone out on the county vehicle.
Carter did not see a problem, noting it would “just need to accessible during the day” should an EMA need arise.
County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder said that would not be a problem, noting that if staff needed to go out of town to pick up parts, they would use another vehicle. The EMA truck is desirable because it can haul the maintenance trailer.
Others agencies — including the county highway department and Mid-Piatt Fire and Rescue — also said they could make sure vehicles were available should EMA need to answer a call.
Committee member Shannon Carroll said he hopes the truck’s dual use would be a “short-term fix” while the county investigates its options.
PPE stores in good shape
Schroeder said the county is in good shape in regards to most of its personal protective equipment, noting it has about 18,000 masks and 20,000 gowns in its stockpile.
“The only shortages we saw were N95 masks and gloves, which seem to be the most requested items currently, just because we are seeing that uptick with the delta variant and seeing our positivity rate rise and fall. Otherwise the inventory looks good,” Schroeder said.
He said the new storage area near the old jail is working well, although the loft area can heat up quickly. Items will be moved to the ground floor, which stays cooler.
Schroeder said there are about four palates of MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) in storage that will expire soon. He is looking into ways to donate them to another agency that can use them by that time.