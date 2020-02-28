Hospital spokesman willing to put purchase back on the table if county, state's attorney's submit offer jointly
The Piatt County board on Thursday (Feb. 27) voted 4-1 to pursue a purchase of the North State Street Professional Building from Kirby Medical Center. It reverses a 3-3 vote taken on Feb. 12 that defeated the buy.
By including the review of any purchase agreement by the state's attorney's office in the most recent motion, the board hopes the action moves the process forward, even though Kirby has officially rescinded its offer to sell the 14,000-square-foot structure located near the Piatt County Office Building and county nursing home.
Concern about possibly bypassing the state's attorney's office in the process – including notifying them of the special county board meeting – led assistant state's attorney Elizabeth Dobson to draft an email to county board members and Kirby CEO Steve Tenhouse on Feb. 19, reminding them about the authority that office has in reviewing contracts.
“The Piatt County State's Attorney's Office must review any purchase agreements, deed restrictions, and final contracts. The county board chairman does not have the authority to enter into these contracts on his own,” Dobson said in the email, obtained by the Journal-Republican through a Freedom of Information Act request.
She also questioned “where the $20,000 is coming from,” and took the board to task over “communications problems.”
Tenhouse responded by rescinding the hospital's offer to sell the property to the county, but said he would consider putting it back on the table if the county board and state's attorney's office could work together on it.
“If in the future the county board and the state's attorney's office come to an agreement on process related to acquiring the 1109 N. State Street building, we would entertain communication provided it is in writing and jointly from the county board and the state's attorney's office.”
The county board hopes the action taken at the special meeting takes care of Tenhouse's concern by bringing the state's attorney's office into the loop.
Upon hearing about the county board approval, Tenhouse doubled down on his email statement.
“We will only consider anything if it’s jointly received by both,” he stated.
“Any contract would need to be vetted by the state's attorney, and that is fine,” said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
After the special county board meeting, Dobson said if the process of the motion is followed, it should take care of the office's legal concerns.
She noted the county can agree to purchase real estate, but that contracts need to be reviewed by the state's attorney's office, which is the legal counsel for the county.
She added the authority comes from state statute, which says the state's attorney is to give opinions “upon any question or law relating to any criminal or other matter, in which the people or the county may be concerned.”
Spencer said he hopes the contract will be on the agenda for consideration at the March 11 county board meeting. Kirby has asked for any sale to be closed by April 30.
Concerns alleviated
A major concern last month from some board members were use restrictions being made by the seller that would not allow the county to rent to physicians or other medical services.
Since that time, the hospital has said it will allow current tenant and chiropractor Dr. Gay Adams to stay in the Professional Building, and that the county could also rent to Audibel, which has expressed interest in moving to that location.
Existing county services would also be allowed, including those currently offered by the public health department, mental health center and nursing home.
The clarification was enough for county board member Bob Murrell to change his vote to a “yes” on Feb. 27.
Randy Shumard voted “no,” saying he did not want there to be any use restrictions at all. Shumard admitted the price was “a steal” for the building, but was also concerned about putting more on the county maintenance staff.
“You can buy an elephant all you want to, but can you feed the damn thing?” he said.
Renee Fruendt had voted “no” on Feb. 12, but was not present at the special board meeting.
Former County Board Chairman Randy Keith spoke in favor of the purchase.
“I think you did a good thing here today. This may not be a great need today, but going forward future boards will (be glad) you had done it,” said Keith. He also felt the building could be a good Alzheimer's unit, and offered to raise the $20,000 for the purchase if it is used in that way.
Dale Lattz said the main selling point to him was the Professional Building's location, which is enclosed within county-owned land and parking lots that also serve the PCOB and nursing home.
“We own everything around there,” said Lattz. “If this was a building sitting somewhere else by itself, even at that price I'm not sure I would be interested. But, where it sits, for future development, future use for mental health or whatever, I think it's pretty hard to turn down.”
Spencer also liked it as backup, noting that there was a potential air quality issue at the courthouse last year.
“Fortunately it was O.K., but if it had gone the other way and we had to scramble to find a place for people to work, I could see a scenario where we'd be asking whoever owns that building to rent space to us, and paying much more than $20,000 to do it,” said Spencer.
“I just think this is good long-range planning on our part,” he added.
Spencer also said funding for the purchase would probably come through an extension of existing debt certificates, with no payment required in 2020. Audibel Hearing Aid Center in Monticello owner Jeff Hanley told the board he is still interested in renting a portion of the Professional Building if the county takes ownership.
County Assessor Jennifer Bryant reminded the board members that, if they take rent payments, the county may need to pay real estate payments on at least the for-profit areas of the building. She said real estate taxes are currently about $18,000 per year on the property.