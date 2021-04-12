DeWitt County saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases last Wednesday and Thursday. The county registered 15 cases total on those two days, after having just four the previous two days. The county also had 24 cases over the previous seven days, according to the latest health department report that covered April 5-8.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said he was looking into possible causes for the increase in cases, but had yet pinned it down.
“It is hard to say at this point, but is something I'll be watching. I have some ideas, but I want to see if this trend continues,” Remmert said.
The county has recorded a total of 1,403 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.
Piatt County has now had 1,456 cases, including six over the most recent four-day reporting period, and nine in the past week. A total of 14 deaths have been reported.
A vaccination clinic in cooperation with the Illinois National Guard was held in Farmer City Sunday, where 313 were inoculated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A similar clinic is planned in Clinton on Monday. In addition, clinics are also scheduled in both counties over the next two weeks. For more information, go to www.dewittpiatthealth.com.
The most recent cases by town:
DeWitt County, 19 new cases
•Clinton, 10
•Wapella, 5
•Farmer City, 4
Piatt County, 6 new cases
•Mansfield, 4
•Monticello, 1
•Cerro Gordo, 1