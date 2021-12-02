TUSCOLA — Dinger Bats Full Count Radio Show and Podcast held the 2021 Strike Out Hunger Charity Golf Event on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola. The event was held to raise funds for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and Feeding Our Kids Organizations.
Dinger Bats owner Kyle Drone and Full Count host Keith Gibson, of Montiello, hosted the event, where 18 teams competed in chilly and windy conditions for the cause. Most of the teams were made from local and area businesses including the presenting sponsor of 217 Mortgage, Powered by Flat Branch Home Loans. Each golfer received gifts from area businesses including Two Men and a Truck, Classic Granite and Marble, Hampton Inn Southwest, Ford of Tuscola and Mike Williams Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning.
A little backstory on Dinger Bats and Full Count Dinger Bats is a Major League Baseball wood bat manufacturer and makes their home in Ridgway, IL. The likes of the Cubs Jason Heyward, the Marlins Starling Marte and Phillies Rhys Hoskins are all clients of Dinger. They specialize in MLB bats, but also offer trophy bats, birth bats along with softball/baseball wood bats for all ages.
Full Count, the radio show and podcast, began on April 3rd this year and is a weekly baseball talk show with guest such as Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Derek Shelton, St. Louis Cardinals First Base Coach Stubby Clapp and former Oakland Athletics Third Baseman Eric Chavez. The show is recorded, edited and produced from the Clubhouse Lounge in Monticello, IL. Full Count is broadcast live each week within the Facebook Group “Full Count The Podcast”, every Saturday morning at 7am on 103.5 ESPN Radio in Marion/Carbondale and is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Google to name a few.
Dinger Bats Full Count wanted to grow our brand in Central Illinois and begin partnerships with local and area businesses. Thanks in large part to the support of those businesses we were able to donate $1,500 each to both the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and Feeding Our Kids organizations.
The event had teams and players from all over Central and Southern Illinois. The winning team came from Clay County, Illinois with Andy Knapp, J.R. Lewis, Eric Cox and John Casolari representing Xenia Manufacturing.
“The best part of the entire event is knowing families and kids will not go hungry this holiday season. The $1,500 donated to Feeding Our Kids will ensure 10 students will have food for an entire school year and that means more to me than anything,” Gibson stated.
“Being able to build our brand and work with so many of the businesses in Central Illinois to make this a reality really has been great. Knowing that working together can achieve so much and now families will have food on their table and kids won’t go hungry means so much to me and our listeners,” Drone stated.
Dinger Bats Full Count now looks to next spring to plan their next fundraiser and event. For more information on Dinger Bats and Full Count visit dingerbats.com or email fullcounthost@gmail.com.