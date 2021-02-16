Five months after announcing the search was on for a new director at Maple Point Supportive Living in Monticello, officials are still looking.
“We are struggling with finding a suitable candidate for the position. However, we are continuing,” Piatt County Nursing Home Human Resources Director Jacqui Bush told the county board nursing home committee on Feb. 11.
Maple Point is attached to the nursing home, which handles personnel issues for both facilities.
Bush notes the position is a demanding one that requires on-call hours and strong people skills. But due to its connection with the nursing home, the Maple Point director has less to do with financial oversight and human resources than directors at similar agencies. For that reason, she thinks the salary – described as in the “mid-50,000 range,” may not be as attractive as other posts.
“They don’t do any of the financial side,” added Bush. “Stefanie (Berkey) takes care of Maple Point’s financials, so a lot of people that do this job at other places are required to do more, so they don’t want to leave a job that could be making them more money.
“So it’s not the financial side that we are worried about. It’s the management of people,” she added.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is not helping matters either.
“I think people are hesitant. People may not want that responsibility right now,” said Bush.
Stacy Cribbs is continuing as director until a new one can be found. The Nursing Home announced last fall they would transfer her into a nursing home foundation board liaison position, where Cribbs will assist the non-profit support group with administration, fundraising and event planning.
Cribbs has been Maple Point’s director for two years, promoted in January of 2019 after serving as activity coordinator for six years.
Those interested in the Maple Point director position can email Bush at j.bush@piattcountynursinghome.org.
Snoezelen room
Committee members were informed that the nursing home’s Snoezelen activity room – aimed at providing a multi-sensory experience, most notably to dementia patients – is now being used.
“It is really neat,” said Tom Corbin, whose wife is a resident of the nursing home. “It is a calming influence.”
He suggested the possibility of using similar, calming scenes in the facility dining room.
The committee was also told that a new, less tedious way of getting nursing home health insurance payments to the county is going well.