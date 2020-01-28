Bement resident Chet Scott spoke to the village board Jan. 14 asking for a partial reimbursement for sewer repair work at his property located on East Bowyer Street.
Scott claimed there were additional costs associated with the work due to complications from the way the village originally installed the sewer line.
In addition, Scott said Bement village employee Chad Corum “insisted” that the crew fixing the sewer problem would need to use flowable fill concrete to patch the opening in the street they created, due to Bowyer Street being a truck route.
Scott asked the board to help pay part of the roughly $12,500 he spent in the project.
“I would be tickled to death to get $3,000 out of this deal,” he said.
Board members were wary to the idea of reimbursement, not wanting to set a precedent for future inquiries.
“A lot of people have problems with this. I don’t see how the city could pay for everybody,” board member Clayton Ahlden said. “This could open it up for everybody in town.”
“I see your point saying you don’t want to inherit the entire city,” Scott said, “but at some point an employee of this village had the responsibility of saying this (original system) was okay.”
Village president Pat Tieman said he’s “never known that (street) to be a truck route,” and that he’d check with Corum to see if that is what he told the crew.
“I do kind of agree. I think if something wasn’t put in right the first time, you shouldn’t have to be responsible for that,” he added. “It’s not very fair.”
Village attorney Susan Nicholas said in most municipalities the street – and what is underneath – falls under the village’s responsibility and everything from the yard to the house falls under the homeowner’s.
The project took place both homeowner and village property.
Tieman doesn’t believe there is an ordinance detailing those general responsibilities.
“Not that I know of,” he told the board Nicholas.
ERH Enterprises, Inc. handles the village’s water and sewer maintenance.
Board member Frank Koebel wanted to know what part they played.
“We’re paying them good money to take care of this stuff,” Koebel said.
Scott, whose home was built in 1974, agreed to wait on a board decision after more information is shared about the truck route.
“If it’s not a truck route and he was told that it was, then I totally understand that,” Ahlden said.
“I think that would make a difference in what you wanted to do, yes,” Nicholas said.
Speed sign
The village board approved the purchase of a portable speed sign from Radarsign, LLC as a cost of $3,809.50.
Police officer Dave Lansford recommended the solar-powered model over the cheaper battery-powered version, which cost $3,154, to avoid the necessary recharging time.
The portable speed sign will be able to be placed on any pole in Bement.
Board members mentioned possible locations on State Highway 105 entering town from the north or south and East Bodman Street.
Board member Mark Henderson originally brought the possible purchase to board after speaking with a Cisco resident who told him their radar sign does work in slowing motorists entering the town.