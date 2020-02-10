A Domestic Violence Victim Panel will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 S. Charter St., Monticello.
Domestic violence can be defined as a pattern of behavior in a relationship used to gain power and control over a partner. Abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic, psychological or some combination thereof. It can happen to those of any gender, race, age, sexual orientation, religion, profession, education or socioeconomic background.
It can happen within couples who are married, living together or dating, and can cause serious consequences for the victims.
Estimates are that 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence from at some point in their lives.
The Victim Panel will consist of four women who will speak of the offenses and personal violations they have suffered and how they have impacted their lives. These women have found their voices after many years of abuse and have a story to share.
The Victim Panel is open to the public. For more information, contact Kelle Sebens at 217-778-4525.