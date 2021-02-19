Training is available for individuals interested in educating themselves on the issues surrounding domestic violence. The training will take place April 26 through May 12, Monday through Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Dove, 302 S. Union, Decatur. This 44-hour training is approved by ICADV, Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This training is facilitated by Dove staff members who both are Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professionals.
To register, contact Barbara Blakey at 217-428-6616 after Feb. 22. A phone interview is the first step in the process and needs to take place by Noon, Monday, April 12. There is a fee for the training. Training fee and all needed paperwork is due by end of day, April 12. Since we likely will still be abiding by COVID 19 Guidelines, please understand we may have to limit the number of participants in order for all to social distance for this training.
Individuals interested in making a difference in the lives of victims and children served by Dove’s Domestic Violence Program are encouraged to participate in this training. Be an advocate for peace in your school, workplace or church. This extensive training program will allow participants to volunteer in many areas, such as support group facilitation, shelter coverage, legal advocacy and children’s services. Dove provides services to Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, DeWitt and Piatt Counties.