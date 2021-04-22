The Bement High School Family and Consumer Science department recently received an upgrade of new car seats, thanks to The Kirby Foundation. Teacher Angie Corum reached out to the foundation to help replace car seats that dated to the early 2000s and no longer met modern safety standards. The $240 donation helped purchase four new seats for students to train on.

“I feel extremely grateful that the Kirby Foundation has given us these resources that will benefit our programs for years to come,” Corum said.

Pictured here are BHS students Taylor Swaim, Peyton Cooley, Alexa Senter and Jazzi Hicks.