It all started in mid-November when a Good Samaritan gave $3,000 to the Monticello school district to distribute to families who needed a little help this holiday season.
And the goodwill hasn’t stopped since. After the initial donation, gift cards for turkeys were added in order to lift spirits during Thanksgiving.
Then another $2,000 came in.
And then $3,000 more.
And most recently an additional $500, all from donors who wish to remain anonymous.
In all, that’s $8,500 total.
“I didn’t expect a second donor,” said Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. “Then we have two more.”
But the helping hand does not surprise him, saying after just the first donation that such acts are “so Monticello.”
School officials used the donations to purchase $100 gift cards to County Market – 85 of them, with building administrators distributing the gifts to local families.
“Principals report that people are so happy to hear from them with the gift cards. In one instance a teacher took the student to County Market and shopped with them,” said Zimmerman.
Good Samaritans were consistent in their reason for donating, he added.
“It’s a tough time for many people, and they wanted to help out whoever needed it,” he said.