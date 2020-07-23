Dove announced its 50th anniversary on July 7, 2020, 50 years after the first Coordinator, Ray Batman, walked into an office to start working on the dream of Dove.
During this 50th Anniversary year, Dove, Inc is focusing on:
Congregations
Since our origins came from Churches and 50 years of support and guidance has blessed Dove, we want to strengthen our relationships with our current Member Congregations and reach out to other congregations wanting to share in mission work. (This was started in February 2020 and was put on hold until time churches are open.)
Giving back to communities
Along with the many programs and services, Dove has initiated or expanded two programs, the Senior Companion Program (SCP) and Dove Financial Assistance (DFA).
SCP, part of the CNCS programming, teams Volunteers with seniors needed some assistance to age safely in their home. This program began on April 1, 2020 and will serve Macon County.
By July 1, DFA, (formerly known as the Macon County Assistance eXchange, MAX program) has expanded to provided on-site assistance to the 5 counties Dove serves Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and DeWitt Counties. This program helps with emergency financial assistance.
Dove is reviewing the Community Services Program which works with established Neighborhood Groups and the Beginning Awareness Basic Education Studies program, providing life skill tools to area elementary classrooms, to meet the ever changing needs of today.
Homeward Bound has expanded it’s outreach to area homeless to include an after hours and outreach team, serving Macon County.
The Domestic Violence program continued to serve clients during the COVID-19 and is continually evolving to meet needs in this unprecedented times.
Celebrations
Most meetings and events have been cancelled or are on hold, to maybe be planned as it is safe to do so. But as we go through the end of this calendar year, we will be recognizing:
–Homeward Bounds’ 25th Anniversary
–Domestic Violence Programs and offices in Shelby and Moultie Counties - 20th Anniversary and DeWitt County’s 30th Anniversary and Dove beginning with Domestic Violence Programming, 40th Anniversary
Looking ahead, Dove will:
–Continue working toward a solid foundation for Dove for the next 50 years.
–Volunteering opportunities across the agency and increasing RSVP members who serve Dove and many agencies within the community.
As we move forward, please keep a watch on our newsletter, website doveinc.org and social media which will share some of the amazing history of the agency and great ideas to get involved in the future.
About Dove
Dove began in 1970 as the dream of 7 Disciples of Christ Church, seven churches agreed to support a new ministry to be called Disciples on Volunteer Enlistment (DOVE). Prairie Avenue Christian (Decatur), First Christian (Blue Mound), Central Christian and First Christian (Decatur), Harristown Christian, Illiopolis Christian and Niantic Christian. Ray Batman was the first DOVE Coordinator with a whopping first budget of $6,380. His office was in the furnace room of Decatur First Christian. There were 18 volunteers and 128 program participants in tutoring, sewing and cooking classes.
Programs include:
Beginning Awareness Basic Education Studies, BABES currently serving Macon and DeWitt Counties
Community Services Program, Currently serving Macon County
Domestic Violence Program, serving Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, DeWitt and Piatt Counties and more.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, serving Macon and DeWitt Counties
Senior Companion Program, serving Macon County
Dove Financial Assistance, serving Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, DeWitt and Piatt Counties
Food Pantry, serving DeWitt County
Childrens Clothing Room, open to public
and outreach events
Coats for Kids!
Christmas Basket Drive