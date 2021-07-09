MONTICELLO — With four requests approved on June 28, the Monticello Building Improvement Grant Program is accomplishing what city officials hoped: Spurring necessary repairs and upgrades in the historic buildings downtown.
In its second round since the program was revamped to take advantage of business district dollars, the city council approved grants ranging from three sub-$5,000 ones for roof work in the 100 block of West Washington Street to $10,000 towards rehab work being done at the 114-year-old First Presbyterian Church building.
City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said the church work will help maintain the historical nature of the building.
“What the (grant) review committee was pretty happy about is that the church has given historical consideration when it comes to rebuilding the wall. They have given consideration of that historic nature, which you know is a big deal in a historical national district,” McFarland said.
The grants do not cover more than 50 percent of project costs, but will contribute toward a total of about $160,000 in work being done on the four buildings. If future phases being planned at the church are added in, that total swells to about $345,000 in work being done.
Three of the grants — administered through redevelopment agreements — will help owners of 108 through 114 W. Washington Street replace their roofs.
“What has me very, very, very happy is entire north side of the square will have a new roof, which is just huge,” McFarland said, noting the Moore Building at 100 W. Washington St. received a new roof during its recent renovation.
Here are the building improvement grants the city council unanimously awarded:
— First United Presbyterian Church, 214 S. Charter St., up to $10,000 to help with tuckpointing and masonry repairs on the north wall of the 1907 building It is part of a $125,000 phase and a $310,685 project that will also address deteriorating roof, walls and entryways.
— Burgess & Cline Insurance, 108 W. Washington St., building owner Donn Piatt III. The grant of up to $3,677 will help replace the 20- by 90-foot rubber roof, with a total cost of $10,600 plus up to $2,850 for insulation. The council also approved up to $2,048 in TIF 2 dollars to get up to a 50 percent match.
— Wells & Grabarczyk law offices, 110-112 W. Washington St., up to $4,677 for roof replacement. The total project cost is $10,050 plus up to $5,200 in insulation. An additional $2,948 in TIF 2 funds was also approved.
— No Place Like Home, 114 W. Washington St., building owner MSE Redevelopment. The grant of up to $4,677 will be used for roof replacement. TIF 2 funds of up to $4,667 were also approved. The total project cost is an estimated $12,600 plus up to $6,000 in insulation.
The roofs of those West Washington Street properties are connected enough to make it advantageous for them all to be replaced at the same time, McFarland said.
A July 1 deadline for the Lily’s Flooring building work — which was awarded a $10,000 grant in January for its project at 115 W. Main St. — was given an extension to finish, due to construction delays. Building owners now have until Aug. 16 to receive their grant.
A majority of the work has been complete, including a shoring up of the brick wall on the building’s west side, and installation of 19 new windows.
“You can see the positive activity in the downtown district with this business district plan that became effective Jan. 1 of 2020,” City Administrator Terry Summers said. “People are fixing their buildings, and that’s nothing but a positive for not only downtown and the square, but the city as a whole.”
Fireworks donation
Mayor Larry Stoner proposed the city increase its usual $1,000 donation to the July 3 Freedom Festival to $2,500 for this year only. Council members approved the request.
“They’ve taken a big hit in the last year, and I know some people think they’ve made all kinds of money, but they don’t,” Stoner said.
He added that, despite the celebration being canceled in 2020, there were bills to pay.
“They have to continue to pay insurance, they have to pay for fireworks that haven’t been exploded, they have to pay for all kinds of stuff, and if you have ever worked out there collecting money as people go in, most people going in don’t give anything.”
Audit report
The council received its 2020 audit report from Steve Grohne of May, Cocagne and King. He said the city’s net position improved in nearly every category, partially due to lower spending and the influx of coronavirus relief funds.
Grohne said the city is also making headway in its police pension fund, which was 75 percent funded at the end of 2020, compared to 66 percent funded a year prior.
The city’s IMRF fund was 106 percent funded at the end of last year.
New cameras in July
Police Chief John Carter said new cameras for squad cars and the addition of body cameras for officers should arrive sometime in July.
New state laws require smaller agencies to have body cameras by January 2025, but a grant is enabling Monticello to get the task done early.
Milton retires after 36 years
Public Works employee Randy Milton retired from the city last Friday.
“A huge asset is walking out the door,” Summers said of Milton, adding he was always available when needed.
“Randy has always been one of those guys you can call morning, noon or night, Saturdays and Sundays, and he answers the phone,” Summers said. “Two a.m. January water main break, he answers the phone. Ten p.m. snowfall, he answers the phone. Sewer backup on a Sunday afternoon, he answers the phone and is already ready to work.”