MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council has approved its first three downtown building improvement grants since the program was revamped last year.
The $26,000 in funds will help the Monarch Brewery building convert into a possible event center; Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration remodel and expand into some vacant space; and Lily’s Flooring make improvements to its storefront, repair a brick wall and replace windows at its structure on the downtown square.
The implementation of a downtown area business district — and its 1 percent sales tax — is providing more funds for the grant program, which before was focused primarily on facade improvements and safety upgrades.
“This program not only more than triples the capped match, but also the amount we have to work with this fiscal year,” Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said. “The variety of projects awarded tackle anything from helping an existing business expand into a new and larger space, to addressing structural safety concerns, to restoration of historic buildings.”
It also incentivizes private investment, as shown by the approximately $150,000 the grant recipients will be chipping in.
“We’re excited about this true, public/private partnership,” said City Administrator Terry Summers, who said four applied for grants in this round, with three making it to the council table for consideration.
The three grants, approved by the council Jan. 25, include:
— Blue Daisy Management, 212 S. Independence St., most recently Monarch Brewing Co.: A grant of 50 percent of the total project cost up to a $5,967 maximum to fund improvements that owners wish to use to convert into an event center. That includes installation of tempered glass over stained glass windows in the balcony, alleviating a safety hazard by filling in openings between stained glass and the balcony floor, repairing external doors to eliminate drafts, leveling a handicap-accessible sidewalk, and hiring a cleaning service to remove grease from the kitchen and bar areas.
“We are currently negotiating with a catering company to run the space as an event center for weddings, reunions, baby showers, funeral meals, fundraisers and many other types of events,” Matt Miller said in the grant application.
The upgrades are expected to cost $11,934, and work is expected to be completed by the end of March.
— Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, 406 W. Main St.: A grant of 50 percent of the project cost up to a $10,000 maximum to renovate the location with new entry doors, flooring, ceiling, lighting, restrooms, a showroom, offices, conference room and workspaces, as well as new technology and the installation of exterior signage.
It will provide the business help as it expands into 2,500 square feet of space previously housed by Bumper to Bumper.
“From a remodeled showroom to state-of the art office space to front and center signage, these improvements will have a lasting, positive impact on Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. It will give new life to an old — and vacant — space in a highly visible prominent location in Monticello,” Bryce Dubson said in his application.
Total project cost is estimated at $112,620 and is expected to be complete by the end of June.
— Lily’s Flooring, 115 W. Main St.: A grant of 50 percent of the project cost up to a $10,000 maximum to spruce up the outside with new paint and repair of the west wall, replace 19 double-hung windows, and updating the upper story into a usable space.
The applicant said the project would improve the downtown business by improving “attractiveness and safety of the building while contributing to the overall aesthetic of the historic downtown square.”
Total project cost is estimated at $32,000, with completion by the end of March, weather permitting.
The grant program revamp is more structured, requiring written redevelopment agreements and approval by individual motion by the city council. In the past, grant expenses were approved through the claims process.
Mayor Larry Stoner appreciated the work that went into drafting the new grant program.
“I think this is awesome. Glad to see it,” he said.
Council member John Frerichs asked what would happen if a project is not completed in the required time frame. McFarland said extensions can be approved by the council.
Applicants do not receive the money up front. The work is done, then receipts presented to the city for reimbursement up to the approved grant amount.
The city anticipates two rounds of grants being considered each year. The application window for the next round is June 1-15. Additional information is available at www.cityofmonticello.net.