Downtown business owners in Monticello have until Dec. 15 to apply for building improvement grants as part of a revamped city and Monticello Main Street program
City officials say the new effort, which replaces the facade improvement and life-safety grant programs, will be more uniform and has the potential of helping more building owners and tenants.
One reason is the business district that is now in place. Funded by a 1 percent sales tax, it is estimated to generate about $200,000 annually in revenue, which can then be used for improvements within the downtown-based area.
It is also more flexible than the previous program because it allows building improvements both inside and out. Previous programs focused on facade/outside work, as well as safety issues.
“The high point from the Main Street perspective is that it’s just so much more flexible a program in terms of what building owners can do. It used to be very outside focused in what people could apply for, and now it is a much broader scope,” said Monticello Main Street Director Shelly Crawford-Stock.
City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland told the city council when it approved the Building Improvement Program in September that it standardizes the grant applications, and will also require the council to approve grants through a formal ordinance, instead of through the monthly claims process.
“It was kind of loosey-goosey (before),” said McFarland. “It was subject to different interpretations. One director would say this was o.k., another would say it wasn’t,” she told the city council on Sept. 14.
The first round of grants will be awarded in January, with reimbursement scheduled for July. Another change allows for two rounds of grants to be considered, one in January and the other in July.
“Which I think is great, because I think there are some projects that make more sense at other points of the year,” added Crawford-Stock.
She added that, although the application is “pretty straight-forward,” it does require an estimate from a contractor.
Additional information can be accessed at https://www.cityofmonticello.net/1414/Monticello-Building-Improvement-Program.
More info
Other information about the business district building improvement program:
–Redevelopment agreements between the applicant and the city are required before a grant is awarded;
–The city council approves all program funds, and can award beyond the limit of a 50 percent match up to $10,000 if it desires;
–An applicant is limited to one application every two years;
–Preference will be given to locally-owned, independent and non-franchised or chain businesses. Franchises and chains are eligible, but will receive fewer points in the scoring system;
–A review committee that includes representation from the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street will recommend awards; and
–Applications will be accepted twice per year: Dec. 1-15 for January awards and June 1-15 for July awards.
“This is a more formal and transparent program than we’ve ever had before. It’s multi-agency involvement, it’s public-private partnership,” City Administrator Terry Summers told the city council in September.