MONTICELLO — Several downtown-area streets will be closed all day Saturday for the downtown family/back-to-school celebration (3 to 6 p.m.), the honor parade (6 p.m.) and downtown adult celebration with live music and libation area (7:30 p.m.).
The following streets will be closed to traffic all day on Aug. 7:
—Washington Street from Market Street to Independence Street
—State Street from Main Street to Washington Street
—Charter Street from Main Street to just north of Carlton Cleaners
—Main Street from Charter to State Street (will reopen after the parade)