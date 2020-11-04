DeLand-Weldon High School athletes will be drug tested at random when sports resume.
Superintendent Amanda Geary told the school board on Oct. 28 that Carle Occupational Health – the vendor that will conduct the testing – delivered a quote recently of $49 for each 10-panel test.
“I think it’s good,” said School Board President Jamie Dunn just prior to board approval of the quote. The district has been studying the issue for about two years.
“We will randomly test all students who participate in athletics, activities and students that drive to school,” said Superintendent Amanda Geary.
D-W will also look to pay someone outside of the board to take minutes of open session meetings of the public body. Board member Christy Knight had been taking on that task, but Dunn felt that takes away from her participating fully in board discussion.
“It’s hard for them to pay attention,” said Dunn. “It is hard.”
Existing staff members will be offered the job.
Audit
The board received a “clean” audit from Mose, Yockey, Brown and Kool, but Kent Kool did have bookkeeping suggestions and cleanup items for the district. They included:
–getting an economic interest statement on record from the remaining board member who had not filed;
–making sure a budget is on display a full 30 days before it is approved; and
–making sure to record when a budget hearing is held. Kool said he could not find record that one was held for approval of an amended budget.
He said the district’s cash position is a solid $4.7 million. That is a decrease of $3.1 million from the year prior due to a $4 million facilities project that took place. Kool said there was about $1.6 million in the education fund at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year on June 30.