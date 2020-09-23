Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Thursday, Sept. 24 in Illinois. The ability to vote prior to the official election day is not new, but in a pandemic year voters may be considering their options more than in the past.
Main-in ballots are available, along with early voting through Nov. 2, grace voting from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3, and of course the traditional election-day polling places.
The county clerk's office will begin sending out mail-in ballots on Thursday for those who have requested them.
For those wanting to vote early at the Piatt County Courthouse, County Clerk Jennifer Harper said precautions are being taken to keep voters and staff safe.
“We have shield barriers up (in the clerk's office), we have hand sanitation, we have social distancing, disposable stylus' for touch screens,” she said. “We will be wiping down surfaces, we will be wiping down anything that is shareable between uses.”
County Clerk staff will also wear face coverings, as will election judges at polling places.
At the courthouse entrance, County Sheriff David Hunt added that “court security will wear a mask for all people coming in.”
Voting machines will also be spread out to ensure social distancing.
“Everything that is out in the hallway will be wiped down. We're only going to have one person per table, and they will be socially distanced,” said Harper.
Staff in the county clerk's office will be masked and behind plexiglass screens that have been installed on the counter.
The county clerk would work with the local health department should there be a positive COVID-19 test in that office.
Early/Grace voting is offered in the Piatt County Courthouse, 101 W. Washington St., Monticello from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with the last day being Monday, Nov. 2.
The office will also be open to voters until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.
Harper said that,while finding election judges has been a challenge in recent years, she feels there are enough on hand for election day, even if some would symptoms and thus not be able to be at a polling site.
Additional information is available by calling the Piatt County Clerk's Office at 217-762-9487.