Healthy eating starts with healthy food choices. Join University of Illinois Extension in Piatt County this February during American Heart Month for Eating for your Heart, a class that will give your whole family the tools to eat healthy.
Nutrition & Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Caitlin Mellendorf will share research-based grocery shopping and kitchen tips for a healthier heart at three programs. The class will include a short lesson and recipes to sample.
–11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. February 10 at the Piatt County Extension Office, 210 S. Market St., Monticello. A small fee will be charged to cover food costs. Sign up by February 5.
–1:30-3 p.m. February 19 at the Blue Ridge Township Public Library, 116 W. Oliver St., Mansfield. Free. Sign up by February 14.
–6-7:30 p.m. February 27 at the Blue Ridge Township Public Library, 116 W. Oliver St., Mansfield. Free. Sign up by February 24.
–2-3:30 p.m. March 30, Allerton Public Library, 4000 Green Apple Lane, Monticello. Free. Sign up by March 25 at (217) 762-2021 or monticellolibrary.org.
Sign up for Eating for Your Heart online at go.illinois.edu/dmp or call the Piatt County Extension Office at (217) 762-2191. Funding for the Blue Ridge Library classes is provided by Kirby Medical Center.
The Illinois Extension Nutrition & Wellness program encourages individuals, families and communities to live healthier through online and in-person skill sharing. Learn about managing diabetes and heart disease, safely preserving foods, being food-safe at home and making healthier choices when shopping, cooking and meal planning. More information about programs in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt Counties is available at go.illinois.edu/dmp or find us on Facebook or Twitter @uie_DMP.
Garden help
Are you already thinking about this year’s garden? Maybe you are considering starting some seeds outdoors this winter. Or, would you like to learn how to save seeds for planting? These questions and more will be covered in University of Illinois Extension’s free winter gardening webinars. Webinars will be hosted at the DeWitt and Piatt County Extension offices.
Winter Sowing of Seeds will be 1:30 p.m. January 28. Learn how to start some types of seeds outdoors this winter. Join Illinois Extension, Horticulture Educator, Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle to learn important concepts and techniques for winter sowing seeds outdoors as a cost-effective way of growing your own seedlings for your garden.
Colorful Conifers will be 1:30 p.m. February 25. Get ready to add “shock and awe” to your landscape all season long with colorful conifers of all sizes. Working only with yearlong foliage color can be challenging. Horticulture Educator, Martha Smith, will show you how to re-think your landscape to bring out the best foliage display.
Webinars are free and available to the public at the DeWitt County office 8425 Katie Road, Clinton, IL and Piatt County Extension offices 210 S. Market Street, Monticello, IL. Register by the day before the webinar at go.illinois.edu/dmp or call (217) 762-2191.
You can also register to view remotely online from the comfort of home or anywhere with internet access. Register at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons to take advantage of this educational opportunity. Participants will receive a confirmation email with webinar connection details and session handouts. Registration for the online viewing needs to occur by the day before the webinar.
The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener training. More information is available at go.illinois.edu/dmp.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please call (217) 762-2191.