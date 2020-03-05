Sarah Perry and Kelly Griffith are running in the Republican primary on March 17 for State’s Attorney. The winner advances to the general election in November and the opportunity to replace Dana Rhoades, the longtime state’s attorney who is stepping down to run for a judicial opening.
Sarah Perry
Sarah Perry, of Monticello, is an assistant state’s attorney in Champaign County. This is her first try at political office. She and husband Ryan Perry have four children.
Why are you running for office? I enjoy being a prosecutor. I wanted to be a prosecutor from the time I was in law school. I would like to continue doing this job that I love while also serving the people of Piatt County. Instead of watching from the sidelines, I want to be a part of the government and find solutions to our problems. As an experienced prosecutor, I am qualified to be the Piatt County State’s Attorney. As a nearly lifelong citizen of Piatt County (all of my life except eight years), I am invested in our county. I want to be here each day, working at the courthouse. Having this job that I love, at home, in my community, would be a dream come true.
What do you feel is the biggest issue or issues in this election? Responsiveness to the public at the local government level is a significant issue. Many citizens do not feel their voices are being heard. The cooperation between the county board and the state’s attorney’s office is also a big issue. Transparency in local government, including public access to meetings, and accessibility of elected officials to their constituents are two issues that are extremely important, not only in this election but going forward as well.
Do you have a certain area/areas in Piatt County enforcement that would be emphasized during your term(s)? Domestic violence has always been an issue that I have taken very seriously in my career. It affects everyone in a household, including children. I am excited about the resources Piatt County has for victims of domestic violence. I have always had an emphasis on juvenile justice–both juvenile delinquency (cases involving the prosecution of juveniles for committing crimes) and juvenile dependency (cases where juveniles are abused, neglected, or dependent). I started my legal career in juvenile dependency and have returned to that area several times over the years. If we, those in law enforcement, can help families early in children’s lives, it can make a significant difference in their future. Addressing juvenile delinquency cases effectively can keep that juvenile from becoming an adult criminal.
If elected, overall what would you like to accomplish during your term? I would prosecute cases fairly and efficiently. I would actively represent the people of Piatt County. If elected, I will represent the people of Piatt County. It is my sincere hope that, during my time as state’s attorney, the people of Piatt County would feel that I represented them fairly, that their voices were heard, and that I was accessible to them. Differences will always arise, but I would like to deal with differences respectfully and in a productive manner.
Why are you the best candidate for the office? I am an experienced prosecutor who knows Piatt County. I am already invested in Piatt County. My life is here, my family is here, and our future is here. My past, present, and future are all in Piatt County. I will continue to support our local charities, our local schools, and our community as a whole. I am already a prosecutor in a larger county. My experience is not past experience; it is ongoing experience. I have prosecuted cases ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies. I make charging decisions. I represent the State in juvenile bench trials. When it is my turn on duty, I assist officers with obtaining warrants whenever needed, day or night. I will continue to do all of these things, and more, as Piatt County State’s Attorney. The criminal case load will be significantly smaller in Piatt County, and I am more than prepared to handle it.
How would you fix the rift that has formed between the state’s attorney’s office and leadership of the Piatt County board? How can bond of trust be formed again? Piatt County needs a fresh start. In December, we will have a new state’s attorney and a different county board. This is an opportunity to build relationships and establish trust, not only with each other but also with the community. I will do my job and assist the county board in doing theirs. I will be open and forthcoming while acting in the best interest of Piatt County, and I will encourage others to do the same. I will listen when people talk to me. I will provide answers to the questions I know, and I will research to find the answers I do not. I will do whatever is required of me and will be accessible and available to deal with issues when they arise.
Kelly Griffith
Griffith, of Cantrall, is a lawyer and general counsel. She is married to Corbitt Griffith III, and this is her first try at elected office.
Why are you running for office? I want to serve and represent the citizens of Piatt County as their next State’s Attorney. Piatt County needs an experienced prosecutor and leader to take over the important responsibilities of the state’s attorney’s office later this year. I spent more than 23 years in central Illinois prosecuting criminals, advising and training law enforcement, and advocating for crime victims. I dedicated my career to using my skills and experience to help keep our streets and communities safe. My decision to run for State’s Attorney was driven by this career commitment and the desire to serve the citizens of Piatt County. My husband and I respect and share the values of Piatt County. He grew up in White Heath and Monticello; my parents live in Monticello. Although our work has taken us other places, I would be honored and privileged to serve as the next Piatt County State’s Attorney.
What do you feel is the biggest issue or issues in this election? Electing the most qualified person for the office of Piatt County State’s Attorney is the biggest issue in this election. Piatt County needs an experienced and proven prosecutor who is capable of handling the diverse issues the State’s Attorney’s Office faces daily. My extensive courtroom trial experience will help keep our communities safe. I prosecuted thousands of cases and tried hundreds of jury trials; a wide variety of cases including murder, solicitation of murder for hire, home invasion, criminal sexual assault/abuse, child pornography, domestic violence crimes, robbery, DUI, and other traffic related crimes.
My experience is not limited to the courtroom – I have also advised/trained law enforcement and advocated for crime victims. My leadership and supervisory skills, along with my experience handling tough budget issues are part of my skill set. Electing the most qualified person to the office of Piatt County State’s Attorney is the biggest issue in this election.
Do you have a certain area/areas in Piatt County enforcement that would be emphasized during your term(s)? My emphasis will be focused on helping keep our streets and community safe. I will review the cases sent to the state’s attorney’s office, giving each case the attention it deserves. The safety of individual citizens is a top priority, especially if the case involves violence against another person. Those who are abused or neglected, whether a child, elderly person, person with a disability, or someone in a domestic violence relationship deserve protection. Property crimes, drug crimes, traffic crimes, and animal abuse crimes are also important and need critical review. The State’s Attorney must be experienced in handling a variety of different cases. Fortunately, I have handled a wide variety of cases over the years and I’m prepared to work closely with law enforcement to identify areas of enforcement they believe need to be targeted. Additionally, I will work with the community to address any other legal issues concerning Piatt County.
If elected, overall what would you like to accomplish during your term? I will commit my best efforts to continue to urge transparency from all elected officials in hopes of improving the relationship with the county board. I will work tirelessly to help keep our streets and communities safe. My immediate priority will be to prepare for the criminal trials that will be set for the first two weeks in January 2021. Having prosecuted thousands of cases and tried hundreds of jury trials in my career, I know the time and effort it will take to prepare for those trials during the month of December.
Of highest priority for me will be handling the post conviction work for the Houser murder trial. My experience handling murder cases and other serious felony crimes is critical to ensuring the Houser conviction is upheld. An incredible amount of hard work went into obtaining justice for Sheryl Houser and I’m fully committed to continue that fight.
Why are you the best candidate for the office? My experience, leadership skills and work ethic are why I am the best candidate for the office. With more than 23 years of legal experience prosecuting criminals, advising and training law enforcement, and advocating for crime victims, I’m by far the most qualified candidate running for Piatt County State’s Attorney. I have extensive courtroom experience prosecuting thousands of cases, trying hundreds of jury trials including complex, serious criminal cases. I’m a respected and recognized leader in advising and training law enforcement officers in Illinois. I dedicated my career to improving the criminal justice response for crime victims and advocating for their needs.
My work ethic and career commitment of using my skills and experience to help keep our streets and communities safe are paramount. Piatt County needs an experienced prosecutor and leader. I will be devoted to representing and serving the citizens of Piatt County.
How would you fix the rift that has formed between the state’s attorney’s office and leadership of the Piatt County board? How can bond of trust be formed again? The citizens of Piatt County deserve to have elected officials who act in the community’s best interest. Acting in the best interest of the citizens should be the main objective and it should be done with honesty, integrity, and transparency. Communication between the State’s Attorney and county board members is critical because the State’s Attorney represents the county in almost all legal matters. The State’s Attorney can’t adequately represent the county if there is not open and honest communication between that office and the county board. My understanding is the current State’s Attorney has continued to communicate with the county board leadership, but leadership declined to respond to any communication from the state’s attorney since late October 2019.
Commonsense tells us that even if we don’t “like” a particular coworker, we might be called upon to work on projects together. That is a fact of life. Most of us have successfully worked with someone we don’t “like” because the overall mission of making forward progress was the main objective. In order to act in the best interest of Piatt County citizens, I would urge that while there are pending felony charges against the chairman, he resign from his leadership role. I would also urge a fresh start of open and honest communication from the county board. This is critical to repair the relationship between the state’s attorney and the county board. Trust can only be gained from the citizens when these steps are taken. The citizens deserve our best.