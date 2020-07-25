An Electronics Recycling Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until the truck is full) on July 29 at the Forest Preserve Park at the corner of Market and State streets in Monticello. Please enter from State Street
The Piatt County Farm Bureau and partner Piatt County Soil and Water Conservation District welcomes Piatt County residents and landowners to recycle electronics at this event.
Event Rules: Items do not need to be in working order. No white goods – refrigerators, freezers, washers dryers, dishwashers, hot water heaters are allowed. Also no batteries are allowed.
Limit ten (10) items per vehicle, limit three (3) T.V.’s or computer monitors. The event is free, with exception of charge for each large console or projection T.V.
Donation proceeds will be given to a local Piatt County nonprofit organization.