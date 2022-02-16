MONTICELLO — The elimination of cash bail for those charged of a crime in Illinois — scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023 — could cost Piatt County in the hundreds of thousands, according to Circuit Clerk Seth Floyd.
“This year we would have been short $333,159, and of that, $250,000 of that would have gone to county funds. I hope there is a way to see some new legislation to help offset it, but it’s definitely something we will have to plan for,” Floyd said.
Part of the Safe-T law enforcement reform package approved last year, cash bail is scheduled to end next year.
Supporters of the move say it fixes an inequity — often with minorities — who more often cannot afford bail, even for minor charges. Critics contend the Safe-T ACT in general hinders law enforcement, and point to the fact it was approved quickly in the early hours of a legislative session with little discussion.
“I don’t think we should be funding the court system entirely on the backs of criminal defendants, but just like everything else in life, when you don’t have penalties for things that are wrong, they kind of go out of control,” Floyd added.
In his annual report to the board, Floyd also said it cost $31,000 less to operate his office in 2021, mostly due to less staff. He said case loads declined in almost every category except orders of protection, which was up 35 percent over the previous year.
Traffic cases were the lowest they have been in Piatt County in 40 years, which is a nationwide trend, Floyd said.
Snowstorm kudos
County employees thanked workers for helping clear parking lots and walkways after Winter Storm Landon dropped about a foot of snow on the county Feb. 1-3.
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said there was even help offered by snow plow operators who were not operating after the winds made it too dangerous to be on the roads.
“Our township snowplows, who ceased operation due to the wind, reached out to us and every one of them was willing to lead deputies to where they needed to get to and make sure our staff got to where they needed to go to,” Vogelzang said.
He added dispatchers made sure they were close enough to make their shifts, even if it meant spending the night away from home.
“Just a phenomenal job by a lot of different departments,” he said.
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter read a list of 14 employees who made sure they could be close to the Monticello facility in order to make their shifts, including six who spent at least one night in the nursing home. Several also worked 16 hour days when other workers could not get to the facility.
“Just an exemplary job, and it just goes to show how great and strong of an organization we have, even in this time of staffing and whatnot,” Porter said. “I can’t thank them enough.”
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer wanted to make sure the nursing home administrator and sheriff also received some credit.
“Scott and Mark didn’t say it themselves in their lists, but I know you both did a lot of work during the snowstorm, so we appreciate it. Thank you,” Spencer said.
ARPA funds
County Administrative Consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether said he is working on an ordinance to take the “standard allowance” for lost revenue when the county receives its second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds this summer.
It will allow the estimated $1.5 million to go into the general fund, giving more flexibility for their use.
Harmon said the money still needs to be tracked for reporting purposes.
“It’s less complex on what you have to track, but it does still require a decent amount of tracking of that spending, so we will continue to request that documentation of what is being spent, so that it’s ready to go into that (federal reporting) portal.
He also said a county board finance committee meeting will be needed to determine what those dollars will be used for.
Voter cards to arrive soon
County Clerk Jennifer Harper said new voter cards had been sent out, and should be in voters’ hands in the next two weeks.
County board member Todd Henricks pointed out that, due to redistricting, Chapin Rose will no longer be the county’s state senator. Federal redistricting has basically divided county into three when it comes to representation. The winner of the 15th District race — currently Rodney Davis and Mary Miller are declared candidates — will represent the top third and lower third in the county.
Due to the unique shape of the districts, including the wide, thin 13th district, the center third of the county will have a different representative.
Mental Health update
Piatt County Mental Health Director Tony Kirkman said the facility is certified to train and distribute Narcan, which can be used to alleviate reactions to opioid overdose.
“We are the only site to do the training and to distribute to that both our community members and first responders at absolutely no cost to the county,” Kirkman said.
In other action, the board:
— approved a renewal with Health Alliance to provide health insurance for county employees who opt in;
— approved a change to the county website, which will change its domain from .org to .gov. The move is required for the county clerk’s office due to election law changes;
— heard Piatt County Transportation has received an $800,000 state grant to add a building that will provide indoor housing for its buses. The dollars have to be used within six years.