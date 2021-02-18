A beginning level workshop is being offered at Bryant Cottage State Historic Site in Bement at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Participants in this beginner-level workshop led by artist Cathy Grafton will learn how to embroider with fine silk ribbons and threads. The sampler includes several basic ribbon stitches including spider web rose, lazy daisy, stem stitch, fly stitch, and feather stitch. Participants can take their sampler piece home to finish as a small wall piece or pillow.
Small kit of needles, ribbon, and silk thread is included in the workshop fee. Please bring an 8-inch square of cotton (your choice of plain or pale-colored), a 4-6 inch embroidery hoop, small scissors, and sewing notions (thimble, pincushion, etc.). If you don’t have sewing notions or a hoop, a small number will be available to borrow.
There is a cost to participate, and registration required. The workshop is limited to 10 participants. Social distancing and masks will be strictly enforced. Register online at https://lincolnlogcabin.z2systems.com/eventReg.jsp?