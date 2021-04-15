DECATUR – State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur), say that news of the groundbreaking zero-emission “Broadwing” facility coming to Decatur is a big deal for the local economy.
“This is huge. Decatur’s local business and civic leaders did a great job landing this clean energy production facility. This is the type of facility that brings desperately-needed, high paying jobs at a critical time for the community," said Rose. “Earlier this year I filed legislation aimed at growing even more jobs around proven carbon-capture technology, which I hope can springboard off of the momentum from Broadwing.”
The Broadwing Clean Energy Complex will be one of the world’s first Allam-Fetvedt cycle power plants, which will combust natural gas with oxygen. The process, combined with ADM’s proven carbon capture and storage technology, will allow the plant to produce zero atmospheric emissions.
“Any time we can bring more high-paying jobs to Decatur is a win for our community,” said Rep. Caulkins. “This power plant will be one of two pollution free power plants of its kind built in the United States. This new technology will highlight the unique position Illinois is in with carbon capture and lead to more opportunities in the future. This is another victory for Decatur, ADM and Richland Community College. I welcome Broadwing and the jobs it will bring to central Illinois.”
The facility will be a joint project between 8 Rivers Capital, ADM, and Warwick Capital. The partners estimate that the project has the potential to displace more than 1 million tons of CO2 per year released from existing generators, providing a boost toward the state’s efforts to provide 100% clean electricity. They estimate that the facility will generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.
“We appreciate the positive feedback we are receiving from the community and local lawmakers like Senators Rose and Rep. Caulkins. The Broadwing Project represents a paradigm shift for how the world generates power. Today's announcement jump-starts deploying hundreds of NET Power plants globally and accelerates the drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It also underscores that the transition to Net Zero by 2050 is a story of building, jobs and growth. It represents years of hard work from our world-class teams at 8 Rivers and NET Power, as well as our partners ADM and Warwick Capital Partners. We look forward to working with all stakeholders in the weeks and months to come," said 8 Rivers' CEO, Cam Hosie.
Operations at the facility could begin as soon as 2025.