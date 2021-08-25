MONTICELLO — Enrollment at Monticello is right on track with 2020-21, with a total of 1,624 enrolled as of Aug. 19.
Except for the incoming freshman class — the largest class in the district at 136 students — the biggest classes are in the primary and middle school levels this year.
The high school had about 491 students to start the school year, down from 507 last fall and 527 at the start of 2018-19.
Third through fifth grades range from 124 to 133 students this year. The smallest first through 12th grade class is the eighth grade one at 108 students, followed closely by a sophomore class of 111.
The overall number of 1,624 is nearly identical to the 1,626 to start 2020-21, and also in line with a 10-year average of about 1,630, according to School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
“I expect our district to continue to be in that 1,550 to 1,750 range for the next 10 or 15 years. That’s how it looks based on historical numbers,” Zimmerman said.
He said over the past 40 years, the district has ranged from 1,500 to 1,750 students in any given year.
Monticello Middle School has a three-grade enrollment of 346 this year.
Summer school report
Summer School Principal Chelsi Thomas reported that the two-week summer school in July went well, with no cases of COVID-19.
A total of 204 students signed up, with 195 attending during the two, eight-day sessions.
“Overall, it was a really positive experience, and the teachers reported that the eight days was just enough for the students to be engaged in small group instruction,” Thomas said.
Small class sizes made for more small group and individualized instruction, she added.
Thomas told the board that only five of 18 enrolled in credit recovery passed the Apex Learning tests , and is investigating ways to improve that aspect next summer.
“When I would come over the high school, I heard students had a really difficult time completing that Apex programming, even the students who showed up every day had a difficult time,” Thomas said.
Booming CCPRT proceeds predicted
A proposed budget that was balanced will be even more so after updated estimates from the state on Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax for 2021-22.
The up and down cycle of CPPRT funds should continue to rise this school year, according to state estimates for 2021-22. The district had plugged in $7.5 million for that revenue source into this year’s budget, but the state predicted Monticello will receive $10.4 million. If so, that would shatter the record set this year of $9.1 million.
“I’ve added $3 million to the revenue side of our budget that will be brought to the board for approval in September, so that’s good news,” Zimmerman said.
He cautioned that the estimates from the state are not always accurate. As an example, he pointed out the district was forecast to receive $5.9 million in 2020-21, but the district ended up netting $9.1 million.
In other action, the board:
—Approved the hiring of: Mara Frerichs, Washington Elementary mentor; Bengie Haugen and Cindy Heiniger, middle school mentors; Joel Johner, White Heath Elememtary part-time custodian; and Luke Stokowski, middle school seventh grade boys basketball coach;
—accepted resignations of: Nick Hopper, high school assistant baseball coach; Arionna Massey, Washington special education aide and Rishna Paskavish, White Heath cook;
—approved Chris Basak as a high school volunteer baseball coach;
—learned work was done on a school wall in Washington Elementary, along with 50 marker and bulletin boards being purchased, costing about $20,000;
—was introduced to nine new teachers who were present at the meeting;
—approved four policy manual changes and additions as recommended by the Illinois State Board of Education;
—heard from Zimmerman that the state is once again offering matching grants of up to $50,000 for school maintenance projects. If Monticello is awarded one, a likely use will be a partially roof replacement at White Heath Elementary School; and
—was told between 250 and 300 people attended the open house Aug. 11, which toured renovations and new construction at the high school and Washington Elementary School.