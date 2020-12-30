There was one fact that did not surprise an Equity and Diversity Work Study Group, which was formed by the Monticello school district this fall in response to racial unrest throughout the country.
“From that data, when looking at diversity, we determined what we kind of already knew. We lack in the area of diversity,” said Monticello High School Principal Adam Clapp, a co-facilitator of the 35-member committee with White Heath Elementary Principal Emily Weidner.
The group dug into data that was available, such as state report card and Essentials Survey materials. Their work included not only the study of racial equity, but that of other potentially marginalized groups, including the LGBTQ community and the fact that lower family incomes have been known to produce significant achievement gaps.
“Some of the group members were surprised to find that we have over 20 percent (24 percent) in free and reduced lunch,” said Clapp when a report was presented to the school board on Dec. 16. Figures show that lower family incomes gives those students an average of 18 to 35 percent less achievement when it comes to meeting and exceeding state standards, depending on the subject.
Teachers were asked to compile a survey of their curriculum, which, with the data was also taken into account by the study group.
“Do we cover black history throughout all of our classes and curriculum, or is it just in February we do a few special things and that’s it?” Weidner told the school board. “We want to make sure we highlight the achievements of all people of color across the spectrum of all subjects and all disciplines.”
The group met five times – two in-person and three remotely.
“It created some discussion on what we do, how do we support underrepresented groupings, those marginalized groups. Do we have opportunities for them to feel included or feel like they have support?” said Clapp.
A list of 15 “considerations” was included for the school board to consider. They included:
1. EDWSG will support MCUSD #25 in its ongoing commitment to promoting equity, honoring and celebrating diversity, and ensuring the inclusion of all students..
2. Equity and Diversity Annual report presented to the board by superintendent or designee each year.
3. EDWSG meets twice a year to review data, resources, practices, etc.
4. Provide for professional development district wide and subject specific for teachers and staff related to anti-racism, dealing with poverty, recognizing implicit bias, how to facilitate discussions of difficult or potentially controversial topics in the classroom, vetting of curricular materials to ensure accuracy and lack of bias.
5. Recruitment and consideration of diverse candidates for district vacancies.
6. Review posters, signs and decorations in the classrooms and hallways and assess which groups are represented and which groups are not. Ensure that diversity is
representative and celebrated.
7. Review curriculum so that we are effectively and consistently including and teaching topics in equity and diversity
8. Review current literature resources and allocate funding for resources to include a variety of voices from traditionally marginalized groups.
9. Explore course offerings at MHS that are focused on World Culture
10. Host speakers throughout the school year from diverse backgrounds
11. Intervene early and consistently with low-income students
12. Create student exchange programs with other schools in the area
13. Review 5 Essential Survey data and develop district surveys for students and parents regarding their feelings about equity, diversity, and inclusion within the schools.
“I think we’ve already moved forward in this area, just by having had these discussions,” said Weidner.
Whether any formal action will be taken is up to the school board, which will consider it in January.
“Once the report was presented to the board, I wanted to give you a month to chew on it a little bit, and I’ll make some recommendations at the January board meeting for consideration,” said School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
Board members were appreciative of the work done by the study group.
“I appreciate all the work that’s been put into this. We don’t have a very diverse school or community necessarily, but a big part of what we do is to prepare students for the next exposure in college, etc,” said Kevin Frye.
He added that, although the Monticello district and population is not diverse at this time, it is still important to prepare students for life outside of the school walls.
“The better you can prepare somebody for what are more diverse areas of the state and country and so forth, I think it’s that much more helpful,” he said.
Study group member April Blacker, also a teacher in another district, felt the very fact of introspection would help in recruitment efforts.
“When we talk about recruitment and retaining that diverse staff, this casts our district in a light where staff is going to want to come,” said Blacker.