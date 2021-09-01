PIATT COUNTY — Piatt County emergency service personnel will tour the county on. Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 bombings of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon building and an airplane in Pennsylvania.
Police, fire, dispatch and ambulance personnel, as well as local emergency medical technicians, will start the trek in Bement at 8 a.m. and travel the county for about three hours, ending in Monticello where a ceremony will be held at the Monticello High School football stadium at noon.
The ceremony is scheduled to include appearances by U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis and Illinois Senator Chapin Rose.
In case of rain the program will be held in the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center.
“It’s something you don’t want to forget, so we wanted to do this as a reminder and a tribute to all the EMTs, fire and other heroes who were among those citizens who died. We just want to remember them,” said Monticello Fire Chief John Rupkey.
The tour
Rupkey said those taking part will get out and walk for a few moments in each Piatt County community, time permitting. After starting in Bement, they will drive east and then south along the Piatt County line to Atwood, west through Hammond and to the west edge of the county, then proceed north through Cisco and Weldon, then through DeLand, Mansfield, White Heath and Monticello.
The program
The schedule for the ceremony:
—Presentation of the colors
—National Anthem
—Seating of special guests
—Invocation by Pastor Mike Drake of the United Church of Atwood
—Welcome and Introductions by Dan Sheehan, a Lieutenant in Monticello Fire & Rescue
—Comments by Illinois Senator Chapin Rose
—Comments by United States Congressman Rodney Davis
—Reading of the companies by Monticello High School students
—Special music
—Ringing of the Bell to end the program