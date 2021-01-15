The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million to support critical needs, thanks to the nuclear power plant employees and the Exelon Foundation. The nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $2.9 million to over 2,000 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. And for every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.5 million.
At Clinton Power Station in Clinton, the nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $230,000 to 209 charities during this year’s Employee Giving Campaign. Organizations supported include Neighborhood Care Center in Clinton, Clinton AMVETs, American Legion Post 103, Big Brothers Big Sisters, DeWitt County Museum and the Clinton YMCA.
“Exelon Generation is a strong community partner that helps raise money for so many local non-profit organizations,” said Ryan Huffer, Director of Marketing for United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois. “The volunteerism and generosity of the employees at Clinton Power Station allows families throughout the area to access support and services needed to live happy and healthy lives.”
“This has been a challenging year for many, and our nuclear power plant employees answered the call for help, giving to charities and causes that mean the most to them,” said Bryan Hanson, Exelon chief generation officer. “Our people have strong bonds with the communities that surround our nuclear plants. Their generosity will bring resources to organizations that need them, along with hope and relief for the people who rely on them.”
Exelon Generation employees have a long-standing tradition of supporting their communities, not just with their dollars, but also with their time. While the coronavirus pandemic limited several in-person opportunities, many nuclear power plant employees participated in virtual events. Clinton Power Station employees volunteered nearly 850 hours working with Central Illinois community organizations. Through Nov. 30, 2020, Exelon Generation employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities. That’s equal to more than two-and-a-half years’ time. Projects included virtual walks, virtual food drives, and creating cards for kids in the hospital, among many others.