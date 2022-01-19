FARMER CITY — On a still summer night in the flatlands around Farmer City, the low roar of stock car engines can be heard for miles away.
The Farmer City Raceway provides a different brand of Friday night lights. The one where man, or woman, and machine work together to race for the checkered flag.
Organizers of the quarter-mile raceway in the DeWitt County community must be doing things right. Last weekend, it was named the Dirtcar Track of the Year by United Midwest Promoters, a body that sanctions 135 tracks. The award was presented during a ceremony in Springfield.
Heading the historic Farmer City track is Lance Spieker, the 46-year-old promoter and chairman of the raceway. He is among the volunteers who keep the raceway going.
Joining Spieker at the awards ceremony were David Holtz, Tyson Graves and Greg Larkin.
Maintaining the facility, open since 1941, is a big job that consumes much of Spieker’s time when he is not working his day job as a flooring specialist for Farmer City-based Builta Floor Covering.
“We volunteer our time day in and day out to put on races,” Spieker said. “It’s strictly volunteer. There’s probably six of us who do the work as far as the fair goes.”
The track’s season runs April through Labor Day weekend, but the work goes on practically year round.
The raceway is located on the grounds of the Farmer City Fair. Spieker has been on the fair board since 2000. Over the years, different promoters had sublet the race track. That is until 2012, when “it went south.” The promoter had made some bad decisions and had to cut the season short.
The fair board had to take it over, “and, unfortunately, put me in charge,” Spieker joked.
The raceway is actually two tracks — one a half-mile horse track used for harness racing once a year, and the other a quarter-mile stock car oval.
In days of yore, a number of horses were boarded and trained at the track.
Spieker has been a race-car fan for as long as he can remember.
He’s seen stock car racing change over the years. Technology, which is expensive, has taken hold, and there’s “a lot more money involved,” he said.
“It isn’t like it used to be. A guy had a car in his garage, he would take it out on weekends and race. Today, it takes a lot of sponsors. Most of the people still have day jobs. It’s still a hobby, but it’s an awful expensive hobby compared to what it was years ago.”
There are also more drivers who aren’t afraid to travel long distances, some as far as Texas or the East Coast, just for the thrill of racing. Many have big names. Often, their fans follow them.
One thing hasn’t changed, according to Spieker. There’s always racers, big names, that everyone comes out to try and beat. Among them are Brandon Shepherd and Bobby Pierce of Oakwood
“He has a heck of a lot of skill,” Spieker said of Shepherd, adding that Pierce “wins a lot.”
“Shannon Babb is another one. He has a lot of skill and used to win a lot, and now he’s getting older. Jason Feger out of Bloomington: His family used to run this track back in the ‘80s. He’s a local favorite.”
The biggest hometown favorite, he said, is Kevin Weaver of Gibson City.
Spieker was also named promoter of the year in 2017, but he said he didn’t feel worthy of the award “because this is all volunteer, all a big group putting this on.
“I’ve got a lot of help. To get track of the year really gave us something to show for all of our hard work.”
Spieker’s family has also been involved. His wife, Tami, helped at the track in the past, and their son, Lane, is a jack of all trades helping wherever needed.
A great deal of the work focuses on maintaining the grounds. There are 43 acres to take care of. Just mowing the grass and spraying weeds is a job itself. There’s also maintaining buildings.
And there is a great deal of equipment to maintain.
Spieker credits Holtz, whom he calls “the grader man,” for maintaining the track. He’s the person who works the dirt. A lot of it is done according to weather conditions.
“It gets a lot of water,” Spieker said. “It’s six nights a week of watering.”
The track was able to hold a truncated season last year, affected by the pandemic.
It will hold races every Friday night, weather permitting.