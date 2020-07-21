For race fans searching for an outlet for speed, the Farmer City Raceway is now open.
The FCR opened June 19 under the DCEO Outdoor Recreations Guidelines, Restaurants & Bars fir Outdoor Dining Guidelines, & IMC Guidelines.
But before you go, officials urge you to know the guidelines prior to the event.
“You will be asked to leave the grounds if you do not comply,” the FCR website states. “We are sorry for any inconvenience.”
Temperature checks/health screenings are held upon arrival for employees, fans, and competitors. Any temperature at or above the CDC 100.4 recommendation will be denied entry.
Grandstands are restricted to maintain the social distancing guidelines. Tickets are available at the gate on a first come first serve basis at the front gate on race day. Families/households of less than 10 and individuals are required to maintain a distance of six feet.
Other important guidelines to know before attending include employees/volunteers, participants/crews, and spectators are recommended to wear PPE face mask when six feet social distancing isn’t possible.
This is recommended but not mandatory.
Bringing your own sanitizer is highly recommended, and social distancing is required (sic feet for individuals/households of ten feet or less and 30 feet for small groups of more than ten people).
Groups of more than 10 are strongly discouraged and must maintain 30 feet social distancing from other groups/households/individuals.
Pit parking will be spaced at a minimum 15 feet for social distancing, and all concession workers will be required to wear a mask at all times around food and abide by IDPH food standards & DECO guidelines for Restaurants & Bars.
Every hour at high traffic areas, FCR cleans and sanitizes restrooms, picnic tables, rails, entry doorknobs, etc.
Ahead of events, FCR provided spectator capacity until they are up to 100%.
No one from the grandstands is allowed in pits for pictures until restrictions are lifted.
Spectators and participants/crews will be asked to leave the grounds after the final event of the night.
Spectator attendance will be limited based to the plan outlined by the Illinois Motorsport Coalition plan.
Other general measures include possible limited food services.
The FCR concession stands and Beer Garden are open under the DECO guidelines for Restaurants & Bars for outdoor dining. Fans must enter through the entrance door and exit through the exit door only of the concession stands and maintain six feet between people in line.
For the Beer Garden, adhere to the signage for entry and exit while maintain six feet between individuals while in line.
Bar and concession employees have to wash hands for 20 seconds every 30 minutes and upon arrival to work, prior to food preparation, before switching tasks, before donning gloves to work with food or clean equipment and utensils, after using the restroom and after handling soiled dishes and utensils.
They are also required to wash hands after coughing, sneezing, using a tissue, touching face as well as after eating or drinking, smoking or vaping, and handling a cell phone. Gloves are worn by staff preparing food per pre-COVID food handling protocols, such as handling Ready to Eat (RTE) foods.
Permanent restrooms and porta johns are operating in accordance with community health standards. Individual Porta johns are available on the premises. Each Porta john and permanent restrooms are sanitized on a regular basis and are equipped with a minimum of soap and water per the Minimal Disinfectant/Cleaning procedures outlined in the Industry guidance for the current phase of the Restore Illinois Plan.
Point of sale terminals, such as cash registers and their attendant staff, will have a physical barrier to provide an additional shield between actual face-to-face transmissions.
An adequate supply of soap, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and paper towels are available
Full Covid-19 guidelines can be found here: https://www.farmercityracing.com/covid-19-guidelines.
FCR opened June 19 with a full show of UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Crate Late Models and UMP Street Stocks.
As for the drivers, there can be no more than ten people in a pit, including the driver.
Drivers must park a minimum of 15 feet apart in the pits. Pits open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands open at 4:30 p.m.
Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m.
FCR has events scheduled for the next nine Fridays.