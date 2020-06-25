Monticello Main Street launched the 2020 Monticello Farmers’ Market on Thursday, June 18. The market will continue every Thursday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. until early October. Farmers’ Markets across Illinois are transitioning from community gathering spaces to “in and out” or transactional-based markets to keep vendors and shoppers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Market Manager Amanda Pankau, Monticello Market has shared COVID-19 specific guidelines, including the use of masks for shoppers and vendors, vendor spacing, availability of hand sanitizer, as well as other guidelines at www.monticellomainstreet.org/FarmersMarket.