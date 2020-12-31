A head-on collision on Illinois Route 10 Wednesday has resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Weldon man.
Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn identified the man killed as Tristan Brannin, who was pronounced dead at the crash site.
Illinois State Police report the accident occurred about two miles east of DeLand in Piatt County at approximately 11:38 p.m. Reports indicate Justin Slade, 34, of Urbana was driving his 2009 black Jeep eastbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Maroon GMC driven by Brannin. The GMC came to a stop in a ditch and caught on fire, while Slade's Jeep rolled over onto its passenger side in the roadway and also caught fire. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
State Police issued Slade citations for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.