MONTICELLO — The scope and cost of Monticello’s Oberheim Park are still be determined, but city staff hope to have some answers when a feasibility study is done, hopefully in 2022.
City Administrator Terry Summers said at the Nov. 22 city council meeting that there is a line item in next year’s proposed budget to hire a firm to conduct a study of the 30 acres of city-owned land on the west side of town.
One reason new data is needed is the project could grow by another 4 acres with a donation from the neighboring Allerton Public Library District.
Summers said the study will also give the city some baselines such as an estimated cost as fundraising begins to develop the park, named after Chris Oberheim, a Monticello resident and Champaign police officer who was killed in the line of duty in May.
“Really the key component to that feasibility study is they generate some estimated cost, so as we peel this onion and we’re going down that road, we really need an updated opinion of cost for those that are fundraising and all that,” Summers said. “That would be one of the key components of this study.”
Summers said he and Mayor Larry Stoner met recently with Allerton Library officials and came away with the idea the library was still on board with donating a portion of their acreage to the park, although a formal agreement has not been signed.
Alderman Rodney Burris asked what the park study may cost. Summers said a master plan for Burke Park ran $22,000, but that the Oberheim Park plan will be more extensive, so more expensive.
A baseline drawing has been generated to give guidance to whoever conducts the study. Although not etched in stone, it shows the park containing four baseball and softball fields, four soccer fields, two large football-shaped all-purpose fields, a walking path, retention area that will also serve as a lake on the property, a “first responders playground,” an open area for sledding and possible outdoor concerts, a “champions terrace” by the main ball field with batting cages underneath, and parking ribbons screened by native prairie plants.
Plans are also to extend the Sangamon River Trail to the property, which is located just west of the Apple Tree Subdivision.
When asked about specifics — such as the possible inclusion of pickleball courts — Summers reiterated there is no formal plan yet.
“There is no engineering, no planning to this. It’s just a vision, and those smaller footprint amenities are easier to place later than a football field,” Summers said.
Housing study
Summers said the city would likely add a housing study to upcoming comprehensive and strategic plan updates while planners are already in town. He said it could boost that line item from $50,000 to $65,000.
“There would be financial benefit if we did a housing study alongside the comprehensive plan and the strategic plan.”
City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said a housing study has been needed for a while.
“In terms of — our rental stock, our single-family homes, apartments, the age and quality, vacancy rates — how fast are we building them, are we meeting market demand? It’s something more scientific than us telling developers ‘we need housing,’” McFarland said.
She also hopes the study can show whether there is a shortage of housing, since that is one aspect businesses tell her is contributing to staffing shortages locally.
Landscape waste
At least two alderpersons said they had received complaints from residents saying they were not able to deposit landscape waste at the city facility, noting that people had deposited enough material for it to be partially blocking the road to the landscape waste facility.
The city purchased an air curtain burner to help disintegrate waste but is having difficulty getting rid of the leaves and limbs that had piled up in recent years. Some are still wet, while some limbs are too large for the burner.
Summers said the city will likely hire someone to grind the large limbs, probably in January. At that point it will be easier to reduce the pile of waste at the site and keep it under control.
Grants, TIF agreements extended
A deadline for some downtown business owners to complete roof work that is being partially funded by city grant and tax increment finance funds was extended from Nov. 30 to June 1.
The work will replace a continuous roof that is on three properties under different owners.
The agreements cover two Building Improvement Grant Program grants of $4,677 each, and a pair of TIF agreements of $2,048 and $2,948.
“The project materials were ordered shortly after the city’s approval of the grant agreement, but material shortages and contractor scheduling would not allow the project to be completed by the Nov. 30 deadline,” McFarland said.
The covered project is to replace the roof on 108 through 114 W. Washington St.
Grant Street resurface change
Now that Lincoln Elementary School no longer has students, Summers said the city has shifted a resurfacing project on Grant Street from one that covers curbs, gutters and sidewalks to one that is now maintenance only.
“There are benefits if we were to — now that Lincoln School is no longer operating as a school — doing a surface similar to County Farm Road and Fisler Road,” Summers said of the roadwork done this past summer.
“When you do that type of surface, it’s a maintenance program, so you don’t have to do all those sidewalks that are normally required in a full-blown rehabilitation project,” Summers said.
Summers said it would save dollars on the project while still resulting in a good surface, pointing out that putting in handicap-accessible sidewalk entries costs about $10,000 each.
He was not sure what the change would save the city but pointed out that a maintenance-based plan cost about $250,000 to resurface County Farm Road and Fisler Road, while the Sage Drive area work that was more expansive ran $750,000.
In other action, the council:
— approved an agreement with Kirby Medical Center for ambulance services. Local governments, including the city of Monticello, donate to the ambulance department. In 2020, the city requested an agreement be drafted to outline Monticello’s annual funding for ambulance services. Based on 2020 census data, the amount for 2022 will be $29,705; and
— was given a public service announcement by Police Chief John Carter to lock cars when shopping during the holiday season. “If you’re going to be out shopping anywhere — in town or out of town — lock your car doors and do not put any valuables in plain sight. Some people want your stuff,” Carter said. “Be safe about it.”