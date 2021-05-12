MONTICELLO — Luke Feeney and David Brown have joined the Kirby Medical Center governing board of directors by recent board vote, reports Kirby Medical Center board chairman Craig Webb.
“The Kirby Governing Board is strengthened by the addition of Luke and David. Both have shown leadership on the Foundation Board and we value their input and expertise,” Webb said.
Luke Feeney is a partner with the law firm of Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk & Miller in Monticello with a practice focus on real estate, agricultural law, and school law. Luke is also a farmer with Plunk-Feeney Family Farms where he and his wife Hayley, and children Thomas, Patrick, and Ellen live.
David Brown is a certified public accountant and a tax partner with MCK CPA’s & Advisors where he has worked with farmer and business owner clients for over 29 years. David is also a native of Monticello where he and his wife, Beth, live with their children Macie, Jack, and Russ.
“We are fortunate to have both Luke and David join our governing board and look forward to the governance they will bring to our hospital,” says Kirby Medical Center CEO Steve Tenhouse.
Kirby Medical Center is an independent not-for-profit 501(c)(3) acute care hospital governed by a volunteer board of community members from around Piatt County with a mission to provide quality and compassionate care for all, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.kirbyhealth.org.