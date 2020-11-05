For an architectural field trip, there may be no better place around than Monticello’s historic North State Street. That is where Washington Elementary School social studies teacher Angie O’Brien took her fifth grade classes recently.
“We had been learning about the elements of culture, one of which is architecture,” said O’Brien. “I researched the history of many homes in our North State Street Historic District and took our students on a walk to share my findings and allow them to look at the homes’ architectural features more closely. As we strolled along admiring these unique homes, I shared their history, architectural styles, and their original family stories.”
It did not take long for proud owners to add to her curriculum.
“We had two residents step outside to add more information to the history behind their home,” added O’Brien. “Chris Corrie, who resides at 412 N. State St., shared with us that a candy shop, called Priestly Candy, existed in the brick carriage house that now houses his art class shop. This candy shop made salt water taffy and peanut brittle that was sold all over the world!”
Corrie, a former Monticello mayor, also pointed out that the candy maker was also a mayor at one point.
Another property owner shared with students that the reason there are two front doors to her home is that a doctor ran his practice from one side of the home and lived on the other side.
“Both shared fascinating details I had not discovered in my research,” said O’Brien.