MONTICELLO — Imagine the Sunken Gardens at Allerton Park in Monticello being flooded, pretty much permanently.
It almost happened 50 years ago. The Oakley Dam reservoir project — a modest proposal made in the 1940s to control flooding along the Sangamon River between Decatur and Monticello — ballooned into an effort to provide increased recreation and more water for the city of Decatur in the late 1960s.
The proposal made by the Army Corps of Engineers would also have flooded about half of Allerton Park, a University of Illinois-owned, 1,500-acre landmark later named one of the Seven Wonders of Illinois.
Bruce Hannon, a former University of Illinois instructor and researcher who helped fight the project, will speak on “The Struggle to Stop the Oakley Dam” at the next meeting of the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hannon, of Champaign, first became aware of the Oakley Dam project in September of 1967 when his family took part in a Family Camp at the 4-H Memorial Camp. His wife, Patricia, went for a walk at the adjacent Allerton Park, where she first learned of the Oakley Dam effort.
“She comes back steaming,” Hannon said. “So she started a campaign, petitions at the Family Camp.”
Bruce and Patricia eventually mobilized nearly 200 organizations in opposition to the project as part of the “Committee on Allerton Park,” which fought the dam project for eight years before it was eventually shelved by federal regulators in 1975.
The saving of the park is a sigh of relief for current Allerton Director Derek Peterson.
“Allerton Park & Retreat Center, and the community it serves, is forever grateful to those who gave of their time and talents to stop the Oakley Dam,” Peterson said.
“Those efforts helped further ingrain Robert Allerton’s purpose and dream into our daily lives.”
Time managementHannon was already a busy man when he got involved in the battle, teaching full-time at the UI in addition to studying for his Ph.D.
“I was teaching full-time, going to school half-time and fighting the Corps full-time. With a family of four. I had never been so busy in my life,” Hannon said.
It was an uphill battle against an entity that was nearly untouchable at the time: the Army Corps of Engineers.
“No one had ever fought them before,” Hannon said.
He added that building dams was a common solution among engineers in the 1930s through the 1960s.
“They thought: ‘You’ve got too much water? We’ll build you a dam. You haven’t got enough water? We’ll build you a dam.’ There was that kind of longstanding mentality from the ’30s, when they were seen as kind of a jobs program. Trying to overcome that mentality of engineers in general was difficult.”
The work and research by the committee eventually paid off, as not only was the Oakley Dam shelved, but all dam projects in the country at that time. While many local and state officials endorsed the Oakley effort in the 1960s, supporters for Allerton eventually grew to include state senators and U.S. presidents.
The Oakley project was first proposed in 1945 as a modest, $4.8 million dry basin that would control flooding in the area’s Sangamon River basin, touted as a way to help area farmers.
But as it grew in ensuing decades to about a $150 million effort that would provide two water-holding reservoirs for Decatur, Hannon said it became clear it would not be a help to area agriculture.
Flood of memoriesHe notes that, as part of the committee’s research, they talked to farmers along the Kaskaskia River near the Carlyle Dam, who were told the project there would reduce flooding to once every century.
“There were farmers standing there in the bottomland downstream of the reservoir who said, ‘The Corps told us this would only flood once in 100 years. Would you believe I’m 300 years old?’” Hannon said.
“It was routinely flooding them. It really ended the agriculture at the river below the dam. We found instances like that.”
Hannon said the Committee on Allerton Park led to the formation of the Prairie Rivers Network, which works to this day to “protect water, heal land and inspire change,” according to its mission statement.
Hannon served as its president for 38 years. He followed that by helping found the Land Foundation Conservation, which has preserved and restored local woods and wetlands along rivers and creeks in East Central Illinois.
One of its projects — a hiking trail on a levee along the Sangamon River in Monticello which gives walkers a perch to see bottomlands — pays tribute to him as the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail.