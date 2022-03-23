MANSFIELD — Life was a lot harder in the late 1800s-early 1900s, especially on the farm. Donna Wolf-Roberts said she can tell it by looking at Mansfield High School yearbook photos.
“They look so much different than the kids of today,” she said. “They look so much older, even through they were 17 and 18 years old.”
Wolf-Roberts theorizes it was because of the difficult farm life. Youngsters had to grow up fast. Life on the farm was back-breaking.
As the decades passed, however, “the kids ... look the same” as today — “fresh face, young, hopeful,” she said. “That wasn’t so much true in the 1890s.”
Wolf-Roberts is a member of the organizing committee of the Mansfield Community High School alumni banquet. But that will soon end. The final banquet will be held in late April at Bellflower Community Center.
Banquet organizers are making the necessary arrangements to wrap up an alumni event for the high school, opened 130 years ago. Things like making old sport and academic trophies available for people to pick up at Blue Ridge Community Room in Mansfield. Those and other school-related items will likely be donated to the Piatt County Historical Museum.
The pandemic forced cancellation of the last two years’ banquets. And this year’s had to be moved to the Bellflower site because Mansfield Junior High School (the former high school building) could not be used due to Public Health pandemic restrictions.
All things must pass
The banquets will be no more because “we don’t have any new members coming into the alumni association, and we haven’t since 1971,” the year of the final graduating class. “Our last graduates this year will be 69 years old. We’re not getting any younger,” alumni committee member Lois (Rosenbery) Adams said.
“It’s gotten to be harder to do. Our total numbers are going down. We used to send out 800 invitations, and we’re down to 400.”
From 1972 on, Mansfield students graduated from either Farmer City-Mansfield or, later, Blue Ridge when Bellflower joined the district.
Among the items at the final banquet will be an 1892 diploma of Belle Freeze, donated by Freeze’s granddaughter, Shirley James Gleason, who is also a Mansfield graduate.
Gleason said her grandmother attended Mansfield schools when grade school and high school classes were all held in one building.
Freeze, whose mother died in childbirth, went on to work as a nurse in a Kankakee mental institution.
Gleason attended country school in first and second grades, then was bused into town and attended the old brick grade school in Mansfield that was demolished a few years later for a more modern school that has also been torn down.
Gleason was one of seven children named “Shirley” in high school — named after Shirley Temple.
A 1954 Mansfield graduate, Gleason now resides in Florida but wishes she were back in Mansfield.
“I hate Florida. It’s hot all the time,” she said. “I like four seasons.”
Because the last two banquets were canceled, the graduating classes of 1970 and ‘71 will be recognized for their 50th anniversaries.
“For years we recognized the 25-year and 50-year classes,” Adams said. “Then we started doing 40 and 50. And in recent years we were doing 60-year classes, and we’ve had people from 70 years.”
The oldest honoree Adams can remember was Romola Pike-Elmore from the class of 1930. Another was Evelyn Treseler-Bergland, class of 1939.
The reunions had been held in what is now the Blue Ridge Junior High School gymnasium, formerly the high school building, which was constructed in 1939. The 100-year reunion, celebrated in 1990, was bursting at the seams.
“We had close to 400 people come,” Adams said. “We had to sit tables up on the stage to fit everybody into the gym.”
Adams said she had “this brainstorm” to invite then-President George Bush to attend. When she received a call from the White House, Adams’ first thought was, “Oh my goodness, he’s going to come. What are we going to do now?”
The president’s presence would have been a logistical nightmare. Fortunately for the organizers, the president opted not to visit. It must not have been an election year.
Wolf-Roberts calls herself “the keeper of the archives,” because she has all of the school records from the late 1800s to 1971.
“If you want to know what kind of grade you got in your English class in 1971, I can tell you,” she said.
Wolf-Roberts remembers the note on one report card that said a young man had “tremendous potential, but he can’t come to school because he’s needed on the farm.”
She didn’t see his name listed after that.
Wolf-Roberts also has a variety of gear such as old cheerleading outfits and band uniforms stored at her house, donated by alumni.
“The library has a good set of yearbooks, but I’ve got one that rivals it, too,” she said, noting that school was primarily all about academics in the early years. As the years rolled around, more “fun” activities like sports and other extracurricular activities were added.
Wolf-Roberts called Adams “the keeper of the knowledge.” Another committee member, Kandra (Eagan) Miller, is the person who magically keeps track of everyone’s addresses.
“You really have to die to get away from Kandy,” Wolf-Roberts joked. “People say, ‘How does she keep track of our addresses? We’ve moved three times, and we still get our invitations.’”
Other members of the committee: Karen Colmer, Paula (Cohoon) Gilbert, Deby (Kindred) Huchel and Doris Ann (Deffenbaugh)Lamb.
Wolf-Roberts said the final banquet is “kind of bittersweet.”
“The reason we’re giving it up is because of our ages. We’re kind of relieved to not have to do all of the arranging, but sad it’s going to come to an end. It was a labor of love.”
MCHS Alumni Banquet
The 130th, and final, Mansfield Community High School alumni banquet will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Bellflower Community Center, 104 Center St., Bellflower.
Registration begins at noon.
Yoder’s Kitchen, Arthur, will cater the meal.
Anyone wishing to attend the banquet may send a check for $12 per person to: 130th MCHS banquet of 2022, Mansfield Alumni Association, General Delivery, Mansfield, IL 61854