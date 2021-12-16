DELAND — The DeLand-Weldon school district received a clean audit for 2020-21 at its regular monthly meeting Dec. 8.
The school also saw its fund balance grow during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
“The total district (balance) of all the funds is $5.3 million, which is an increase from the prior year of $4.6 million,” auditor Kent Kool of Mose, Yockey, Brown and Kool said.
The auditor pointed out the bottom line for all funds increased during 2020-21.
Kool also said the district’s financial rating scored a 3.8 out of a possible 4.0, up from 3.1 in 2019-20.
Public input
During the public input portion of the meeting, audience member Alycia Brockman asked if the board could include more detail in meeting minutes.
“When I’m reading through the minutes, I’m having a hard time getting all the information. I would like to see if you guys could try to do a better job of adding more detail. Some of the things I would like to see are president’s notes,” Brockman said.
“If everyone had the same opportunity to see what the president is doing, as well as the superintendent ... it allows us to know what is going on.”
State law mandates all elected or appointed public bodies keep minutes that include “a summary of discussion on all matters proposed, deliberated or decided, and a record of the votes taken.” They can include more detail if the public entity wishes.
Brockman, a member of the Weldon Village Board and Goose Creek District Library Board of Trustees, also asked if the school board regularly reviews its policies.
She was told the district, like most others, subscribes to Press Plus, which sends quarterly recommendations on policy updates, mostly to comply with regulatory updates.
The most recent Press Plus packet is so large the district will review it over at least two months, Superintendent Amanda Geary said.
“I am going through it now. We need to put it on full review, but I may come back next meeting and approve part of it. This is the biggest issue we’ve ever had; all the schools are talking about it right now,” Geary said. “It’s well over 400 pages.”
The board approved placing the latest packet of recommendations on review and will consider them in chunks at future board meetings.
Per diem increased
Board members found that $70 per day for meals while attending the Illinois Association of School Board Convention in Chicago last month was not enough, and voted to raise the per diem to $100 for board members.
“I ate breakfast at the hotel, and it was $25. I just needed to eat to get to my meeting,” Geary said. “We did not go extravagant for dinners. I think we need to amend it to $100 per day.”
The former per-diem policy paid $20 each for breakfast and lunch, and $30 for dinner.
“The ones who did go this year spent over the 20/20/30,” Geary said.
Board members also voted to accept the 2021 tax levy, effective for 2022 real estate taxes. The total is 3.85 percent more than last year’s levy.
In other action,
the board:
— was asked by board member Shannon Summers to consider joining the Illinois Association of Rural Schools, which helps advocate for smaller school districts. The board will likely consider it at a future meeting;
— accepted the resignations of high school administrative assistant Jessica Maxwell and high school business teacher Cory Castanada;
— approved the hiring of Heidi Huddleston as the high school girls assistant basketball coach; and
— was told the annual Thanksgiving lunch served about 40 members of the community.