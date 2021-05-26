MONTICELLO — Finances continue to be strong for the Monticello school district.
School board members were told May 19 that fund balances should end the fiscal year at $13.5 million, up from $12 million a year earlier.
The source of that increase — a record amount of Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax proceeds — was surprising to district officials, who were led to believe the COVID-19 pandemic would mean a drop in replacement taxes, which are based on corporate profits.
So, while the school district budgeted $5.9 million for that income category in 2020-21, it instead netted a whopping $9.1 million in 2020-21, the most ever for Monticello.
“We thought we were going to have a really bad year, because our finances are really reliant on corporate replacement tax, and the people that make revenue estimates in Springfield totally missed the boat on the revenue projections,” Zimmerman said.
“I’m glad they were low. That makes for us a very positive revenue year.”
It also means the actual income in the education fund will outpace expense this year by $1.5 million, compared to a budget that called for a $1.5 million deficit in that fund.
Zimmerman said the tax rate for this year’s real estate property tax bills is $3.73 per $100 assessed valuation for the Monticello district portion, slightly less than the $3.75 that was predicted by school officials.
Getting ready to end school year
Activity is looking more normal near the end of the school year in Monticello school buildings. White Heath Elementary School Principal Emily Weidner said students especially enjoyed attending the high school agriculture show in person, a rare occurrence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a big deal. We go every year except last year, so this year it was like a trip to Disney World,” Weidner said. “It was a shorter version, but just to get out of the building, the kids were excited, the teachers were excited, and it was actually a nice day. That was kind of a highlight.”
District officials hope that 2021-22 will allow for overnight trips to be resumed. The school board approved a list of requests in that regard.
Zimmerman said those are not a given, but will be subject to “administrative authority to make game time decisions.”
With the last day of school set for this Friday, Zimmerman complimented staff and parents, noting it has been a weary year.
“What I know is that everyone is very tired. Our teachers are tired; we’re all tired. You don’t realize how tired you are until after the last day of school,” Zimmerman said. “It’s just been a crazy year, and I can’t be more proud of our district for being in school five days a week.”
ESSER 2 funds
Zimmerman outlined what the district has planned for its $443,205 in ESSER 2 COVID relief funds. In includes internet hot spots, technological devices, summer school costs, teacher laptops, half-time custodian, cleaning supplies, a partial replacement of the Lincoln Elementary School roof as an air quality improvement, and for counseling through the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
In other action, the board:
—learned that an $8,000 grant from Apex Clean Energy will help construct a Small Wonders playground at Washington Elementary;
—renewed its contract with Aramark to provide food service in the district. Food prices for the district will rise 2.9 percent in 2021-22 as part of the contract;
—hired Max Barrows, middle school language arts teacher; Katie Fulton nad Micki Winskill-Henrard, middle school mentors; Allyson Garrett and Brittney Ryan, summer tutoring; Jacob Helms and Drew Schlabach, summer maintenance workers; Devin Kyler, high school assistant girls basketball coach; Machenzie Klein, fifth grade teacher; Seth Melton, high school girls basketball coach; Jenn Shore, middle school long-term substitute special education teacher; Katlyn Smith, middle school science teacher; and Sarah Williams, fifth grade teacher;
—accepted the resignations of: Lisa Bright, high school cook; Nicole Chambers, part-time high school English teacher; Jeff Condis, high school Rotary Interact sponsor; and Chris Saldaris, middle school head wrestling coach;
—decided not to rehire Mike Moffett, high school assistant girls basketball coach;
—approved the transfers of: Karen Burton, 5-hour cook at the high school to 6-hour cook at the high school; Rachel Burse, 4-hour cook at Washington Elementary to 6-hour cook at Washington; and Kathy White, fifth grade teacher at Washington to interventionist at the middle school;
—heard from Middle School Principal Mark Hughes that plans are to add an extra hour of math for students this fall, in anticipation of future state mandates in that regard; and
—approved a letter of agreement with the Clinton Community YMCA for use of Lincoln Elementary School for Y-Zone before-and after-school activities. The YMCA will pay $1,000 per month in rent, plus $200 monthly for utilities.