MONTICELLO — For some businesses, staffing issues have meant reducing their hours of operation.
For the Piatt County Nursing Home, that is not an option, so it means higher payroll as the facility tries to navigate a staffing crunch that is affecting nearly all business and community sectors.
The nursing home is currently looking for two nurses, 12 certified nursing assistants and a unit assistant.
For the two-week pay period that ended Oct. 31, the shortage led to total payroll of $194,359, about $10,000 more than usual due to overtime being paid and outside agencies being used to provide CNAs.
“We will continue to see this number every meeting going forward until we get more staff,” Nursing Home Director Scott Porter told the county board nursing home committee Nov. 4.
Until staff numbers improve, the facility is also not pushing for new admissions so that it can maintain patient care at a high level, he added. With a current census of 75 residents, that’s on the border of their break-even point — even when staffing costs are normal.
Hiring outside help is especially expensive, with an agency-provided nurse costing about $35 to $40 per hour.
“Those costs can rack up really quickly,” said Porter, who said the stiff competition for nurses and CNAs may keep the facility with lower-than-desired staffing levels until at least the beginning of 2022.
Kirby Medical Center Chief Compliance Officer Andrew Buffenbarger said hiring has gotten easier for him since the summer, but that the Monticello-based hospital still has 31 open positions. They range from paramedics and registration clerks to registered nurses.
“The summer was probably the most difficult time in my seven years in terms of finding qualified candidates,” Buffenbarger said. “We are enjoying a rebound and hope that the job market will soon stabilize.”
Retailers are just not seeing as many applicants as in the past, prompting them to close during what in the past were normal business hours.
Restaurants have been hit especially hard. The Brown Bag Deli in Monticello is one that has had to close at times due to staff shortages.
“Yes, we have had to close due (at times) to lack of staff,” owner Leslie Glickman said. Finding new employees has been difficult, with Glickman estimating they only get about one application per month, much less than in the past.
She also acknowledges the younger work force is busier than ever these days.
“Most problems we are having right now are night crew, as high school kids have so many extracurricular activities,” Glickman said.
The cause for the staffing shortage is an ongoing discussion. City of Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said “there are a lot of socio-economic theories surrounding this.
“Piatt County has long been a front runner of Illinois counties with the lowest unemployment. We are now at pre-COVID unemployment rates, but a lot of other counties are as well. We see more jobs being created that aren’t being filled. And while a lot of people were on unemployment, the pandemic also caused the labor market to evaluate whether individuals needed to work,” McFarland said.
School systems have always had difficulty hiring new instructors during the school year, but Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said they cannot even get applicants for non-teaching positions, such as a tech opening that has received just one resume.
An open cook position hasn’t even received that many, and a full-time custodian opening advertised last spring netted just one application through the summer.
“That’s a full-time position, $19 an hour, health insurance, vacation days. It’s crazy,” Zimmerman said of the custodial position that remains open.
There is some hope, with some employers and local officials seeing improvement.
McFarland said there were 41 businesses with more than 100 open positions listed on the city job board, but that the number is “the lowest its been since we started the job board resource in early 2020.”
Buffenbarger also has some optimism regarding staffing situations.
“Where we have had staff shortages, they tend to be short term and can be managed by offering additional shifts to existing staff,” he said. “The most common reason that an applicant does not take a job is that they receive a competing offer from their current employer. That is getting less frequent but still happens.”
McFarland hopes local businesses can be at full speed soon, noting that shortages prompt of circle of actions that hurt economically.
“The labor shortages hurt businesses because they can’t offer the level of services expected from their community, but also hurts the community in that they cannot support their local businesses to the degree they would like to,” McFarland said.
For schools, the situation is somewhat different, as a teacher shortage had been building for several years before the pandemic hit.
“Prior to COVID, we saw this was going to be an issue in schools because the state legislature passed some laws that added some hurdles to getting your teacher licensure,” Zimmerman said.
And although some of those requirements have been rolled back, he noted “it takes five years for things to cycle back.”
Most local job openings can be found on the city job board at cityofmonticello.net.