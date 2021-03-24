The Piatt County Fire Association recently donated $2,500 to the Kirby Foundation, which will be used to purchase a LUCAS Chest Compression System, a hands-free device. Pictured here are John Mullin, Piatt County Fire Association president; Crystal Alexander, Kirby Medical Center director of ambulance services; Cheyenne Yaden, fire association secretary/treasurer; and Bandon Yaden, fire association vice-president.