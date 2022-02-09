MONTICELLO — A home in Monticello was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, and an occupant taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Firefighters from Monticello Fire and Rescue were called to 118 E. Bond St. at about 8 a.m., according to Fire Chief John Rupkey.
“It was pretty much engulfed,” he said. “It was coming out the windows.”
A woman in the home was transported to an area hospital, but an emergency official did not feel her injuries were serious.
A neighbor said that a pet did not survive.
Fire crews from Bement, Cisco and the Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District also responded.
The fire was out by about 10 a.m. At that point, crews began to tear down the worst damaged portions of the one-story home.