As demand for vaccinations has started to decline, mass vaccination clinics in DeWitt and Piatt County have been discontinued through this week.
“We posted our SignupGenius and after a couple of weeks, we had a very few appointment slots filled,” DeWitt-Piatt Bi-county Health Department Director David Remmert.
Clinics will resume for those needing second doses for at least the first two weeks of May.
Remmert added that first dose appointments are available through health department offices. For an appointment, call 217-935-3427 in DeWitt County and 217-762-7911, ext. 2211 in Piatt County. Appointments are also available through Walgreens.
School-based clinics last week vaccinated high school students, with second doses scheduled to be given in about three weeks. About 120 students received doses in Piatt County and about 50 in DeWitt County.
In the most recent health department update, DeWitt County added 33 new COVID-19 cases in an eight-day reporting period. That brings the county’s total to 1,451 cases, including 23 deaths.
Piatt County totaled 14 new cases in the most recent reporting period. Its pandemic-wide total is 1,475 cases, including 14 deaths.
The most recent cases by town:
DeWitt County, 33 new cases
– Clinton, 21
– Farmer City, 5
– Wapella, 4
– Waynesville, 1
– Kenney, 1
– Heyworth, 1
Piatt County, 14 new cases
– Monticello, 6
– Mansfield, 3
– White Heath, 3
– Bement, 1
– Cerro Gordo, 1