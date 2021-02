First responder breakfast

Volunteers for the IMPACT Coalition of the Piatt County Mental Health Center served breakfast to area first responders at Kirby Medical Center on Thursday, Feb. 11. Some emergency responders ate on site, while others took it to go. Among those volunteering were: Jaime Porter, Connie Gyorr, Julia Gyorr, Amy Malone, Kari Sealander, Andrea Kocher, Janet Ruckman, Jordan Ziegenbein , Dan Koenigs and Scott Burnsmier.