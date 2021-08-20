MONTICELLO — A 37-year-old Monticello man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of the neglect of his uncle, who died in 2018 in a home the defendant shared with his mother and uncle.
The sentence for Mason Brown, handed down Thursday by Judge Rodney Forbes, came just one day before the three-year anniversary of the death of Ronald Blankenship, 64.
A Piatt County jury convicted Brown in July of neglect of both his uncle and animals after a three-day trial.
Forbes also sentenced Brown to one year in prison for animal neglect, which will run concurrently with the five-year prison term.
Brown must serve at least 50 percent of the sentence and will receive credit for the approximately three months he was in jail following his arrest in August 2018.
Forbes’ sentence fell between the prosecutor’s call for 10 years in prison and a defense request for probation and no imprisonment.
“The actions of Mr. Brown led to the death of an individual, which is why we are here today,” said Forbes, who said he considered Brown’s lack of a criminal record.
Forbes said Brown was unlikely to neglect another human to that degree again, but there was a chance he could reoffend when it comes to neglecting animals.
Brown faced penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison for the abuse and neglect of his uncle and probation to one to three years in prison for the animal neglect.
Mr. Blankenship was found dead in the family home in the 300 block of West Monroe Street on Aug. 20, 2018.
Police found deplorable conditions that included several garbage bags filled with soiled diapers at the foot of his bed, as well as diabetes that had gone untreated to the point that one of Mr. Blankenship’s fingers was rotting.
Two cocker spaniels that barely resembled dogs found in the house were euthanized.
Christie Brown, Brown’s mother and Mr. Blankenship’s sister, is also charged with neglect and is scheduled to be tried Oct. 4.
Defense attorney Chris Amero argued for a community-based sentence, saying Brown had physical ailments, had never held sustained employment and has relied on his mother his entire life.
Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman responded that for Mr. Brown, it is always a blame game.
“We start with Mason Brown blaming other people, and that is still happening,” Dedman said, calling the blaming of his mother “ridiculous.”
Mason Brown originally claimed on social media — prior to police being notified of Mr. Blankenship’s death — that his uncle had been murdered and that “some hours later, two masked gunmen arrived at my home in what I believe was an attempt to kill the rest of my family.”
James Rowe, a friend of Mason Brown, testified that he first met Brown in the summer of 2020 and called him “nothing short of a good friend and a man of honor.”
Dedman urged Forbes not to forget that Mr. Blankenship was no longer living, thanks in part to neglect from Mason Brown.
“Ronald Blankenship is dead. That is the important fact that leads us here today,” Dedman said.
When it was his turn to speak, Brown was remorseful.
“I loved my uncle. I love him still. I feel his absence even now. He was the closest thing to a father I had,” he said. “I am sorry.”
At trial, Brown testified that he suffered serious injuries at the age of 17 in a car accident and developed post traumatic stress disorder for which he takes medication daily.
But Dedman said Brown has told lies, including one when he said the home was clean until the death of his grandmother on Jan. 1, 2018.
She said a police officer countered that by saying the home smelled awful when he responded to a possible fire call five years earlier and that the home had a “reputation” for being unkempt.
Charges against a third person in the case were dropped after prosecutors determined he was not a caretaker of Mr. Blankenship.